UFC 277 Performance Bonus Winners

Iranian Hulk has issued an apology to the people of Iran after his loss to Kazakh Titan in a boxing fight. Sajad Gharibi, popularly known as the Iranian Hulk, took to the ring for the first time. The novice boxer looked out of shape and lacked any technical skills that a professional would possess. He was clipped in the first two minutes of the headlining bout of Wicked N’Bad’s white-collar boxing show in Dubai on Sunday night.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO