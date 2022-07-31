UFC 277 Performance Bonus Winners

www.mmanews.com
Related
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
WWE・
Iranian Hulk Issues Apology After Crushing First Round KO Loss In Boxing Debut
Iranian Hulk has issued an apology to the people of Iran after his loss to Kazakh Titan in a boxing fight. Sajad Gharibi, popularly known as the Iranian Hulk, took to the ring for the first time. The novice boxer looked out of shape and lacked any technical skills that a professional would possess. He was clipped in the first two minutes of the headlining bout of Wicked N’Bad’s white-collar boxing show in Dubai on Sunday night.
Jake Paul Could Fight Tommy Fury After All, One Final Offer Has Been Made For August 27
KSI has offered Jake Paul the chance to face Tommy Fury on the undercard of his upcoming fight with Alex Wassabi on August 27. Paul and Fury were set to settle their differences at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the bout was called off after Fury was denied entry to the US for a pre-fight press conference.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
mmanews.com
Australian Boxing Legend Johnny Famechon Dies Aged 77
Former featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia after a lengthy illness. Nicknamed “poetry in motion” for his silky skills within the ring, Famechon’s boxing career spanned over two decades and saw him record 56 wins—including 20 by knockout—six draws and five losses. His most notable victory came against Cuban Jose Legra in 1969, where he won the WBC featherweight title by decision.
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC President Dana White clarifies his previous comments about Anthony Smith’s leg injury
UFC president Dana White has admitted he was wrong about Anthony Smith‘s leg not being broken at UFC 277. Last Saturday night at UFC 277 in Dallas, Anthony Smith fell to a stoppage loss at the hands of rising light heavyweight prospect Magomed Ankalaev. At the time, many were surprised by the nature of Smith’s loss, with the man himself quickly clarifying that he believed he had broken his leg in the midst of the bout.
mmanews.com
Procházka Recalls Being Stranded At Sea During Title Celebrations
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka ran into some trouble at sea whilst out celebrating his UFC 275 title win with friends. At June’s Singapore-held pay-per-view, Procházka played his part in what will no doubt go down as one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Against Glover Teixeira, “Denisa” left his all in the cage, snatching a last-gasp submission victory as he approached a certain decision defeat.
mmanews.com
Royval vs. Askarov Booked For UFC Event On October 15
A crucial flyweight fight towards the top of the division is set to go down on October 15, as Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval look to add their names into the title picture. At this past weekend’s UFC 277 pay-per-view, the landscape towards the top step of the 125-pound ladder took shape. As well as Brandon Moreno winning interim gold to set up a fourth collision with champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja submitted Alex Perez to move closer to a title shot that he’d previously earned last year prior to an injury.
Former Bellator champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane reveals plans to retire after contract expires: “I’ve already accomplished a lot in my career”
Former Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane is getting close to hanging the gloves up. ‘The Ilimanator’ has been out of the ring since her decision defeat to Justine Kish in April. The bout was a massive upset and was the second defeat in a row for MacFarlane. She had previously lost her flyweight title to Julianna Velasquez in December 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
mmanews.com
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
Dana White takes a shot at boxing while boasting about Contender Series: “If you are a degenerate gambler, you are out of your mind not to watch”
UFC president Dana White has explained why all fight fans and big-time gamblers should be watching Contender Series. Last week, it’s safe to say Dana White wasn’t happy with what the fighters on the Tuesday night Contender Series produced in terms of their overall performances. He only handed out one contract and then, seven days later, he handed out five as last night’s edition of the show went off in a truly incredible way.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
mmanews.com
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
Comments / 0