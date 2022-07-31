11 displaced after partial apartment building collapse in East Boston

whdh.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck. After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care...
Firefighters battle heat and flames at large apartment building in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled flames and heat at a large apartment building in Chelsea early Thursday morning. Officials received a report of a building fire on John Street just after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. There were...
Utility pole and tree fall on home in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tree and utility pole fell onto a house on Beech Glen Street in Roxbury overnight. The street is taped off as police and electric crews deal with debris and downed power lines. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS...
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
2 injured in Southborough crash
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Southborough that injured two. Police said the crash occurred on Route 9 Wednesday afternoon. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one car ended on top of another, trapping the driver inside. (Copyright (c)...
Model rocket causes 2-acre brush fire at Topsfield park
TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The launch of a model rocket at Topsfield’s Pye Field ignited a brush blaze that scorched two acres of field, according to the Topsfield Fire Department. Wednesday afternoon, a person called 911 to report that he and his family were using model rockets at Pye...
Pedestrian accident in Roxbury sends one man to the hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street in Roxbury just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Part of the street was shut down for a while as police investigated. There is...
Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
WATCH: Motorized glider crash lands in Westminster, pilot hospitalized
WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is recovering after his motorized glider was forced to crash land at a golf course, according to police in Westminster. Officials said a local 59-year-old man was flying his aircraft in the area of the Woods of Westminster golf course along with two other flyers when the crash happened.
Boston Police searching for missing girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Roxbury home. Nah-Tayleigh Brown has not been seen since July 29 at around 6 p.m. and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and rainbow Crocs. Officers...
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury. Police were seen putting up crime scene tape as they were investigating. A car was also towed from that scene but police have not said how that is connected. No...
UPDATE: Investigations underway after two, separate deaths at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating what Massachusetts State Police are calling two separate deaths at Carson Beach. MSP said they first responded to reports of a floating body in the Mothers Rest area of the South Boston beach on Wednesday. Boston Fire reportedly retrieved the body in that case, with the Suffolk County DA’s office opening an investigation into the matter.
Solve It 7: Hot House Headache
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
Firefighters battle large fire at Marblehead Transfer Station
MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead Fire Department battled a large fire at the town’s transfer station Monday. Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the facility sometime in the afternoon to find a brush pile fully consumed in flames. Crews said nearby buildings were evacuated, and that...
Climate protest blocks busy Boston street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside Park Station, with many protestors lying down in the middle of Tremont Street, blocking traffic during rush hour. Event organizers said they want the government to take action to avoid a climate disaster. Boston Police blocked off the...
Fire destroys part of recently purchased home in Medfield
MEDFIELD, Mass. — A fire destroyed part of recently purchased home in Medfield on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Curtis Drive found flames shooting from what appeared to be an attached garage. Video from the scene showed the garage engulfed in flames and...
Boston declares heat emergency through Sunday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency from August 4 through August 7, as temperatures are once again expected to climb into the 90s. “We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Wu said. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week.”
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
30 people displaced by fire in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - 30 people are displaced by a fire in Chelsea early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The duplex was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire also began spreading to the building next door but crews were able to get it under control.
