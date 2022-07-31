Pistol Shrimp top Horse Shoes; Shrimp have 2nd best record

www.starvedrock.media
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dominic Santomassimo, Lee’Vonte Kelley, Shantel Rogers Niki Fenderson talk about the Backpack Attack on Thee Morris Code
August 3, 2022- Dominic Santomassimo, YMCA executive director, Lee’Vonte Kelley, YMCA intern, Niki Fenderson, board member of the YMCA, & Shantel Rogers, Chief of Communication officer of Walk It Like We Talk It & vice president of Hands of Hearts LLC, joined host Dr. Juanita Morris on Thee Morris Code to talk about the Backpack Attack. Organizations Chico & Southside Improvement Association are also partners on the event. The Backpack Attack will be hosted at the Decatur YMCA, Old King’s Orchard, & Johns Hill Magnet School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
Central Illinois Proud
Police warn that gold scam has returned to area
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A scam that has been taking place across the Midwest since 2018 has returned to Central Illinois. According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, police have received reports that gold scammers have returned to the area. The scammers are known to approach potential victims at...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
nowdecatur.com
Soy City Tuner Club holds 2nd Cars for a Cause event
July 31, 2022- Soy City Tuner Club hosted its second Cars for a Cause event at the Northgate Shopping Center, in Decatur. Cars for a Cause gives back to the community by supporting local charities. Soy City Tuner Club hosted its inaugural Cars for a Cause event in June, where it highlighted the Honor Guard.
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
wlds.com
No One Injured When Semi-Trailer Rolled on East Morton Monday Afternoon
Traffic was blocked for several hours Monday after a semi-trailer rolled over on its side on East Morton Avenue. According to police reports, a semi-truck tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Lucas M. Sprague of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on East Morton Avenue at approximately 3:30 yesterday afternoon. Sprague attempted to make...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Heavy rain, debris combine for eventful morning commute in Decatur
DECATUR — Heavy rain and a mix of grass, sticks, bottles, cups and other trash made for an interesting commute Tuesday morning around Decatur. "I've been here a long time and I've seen it happen many, many times," said Kristy Miller. Miller is one of the many Decatur Municipal...
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who was last contacted on June 8. Cornell E. Lewis, 63, was last seen at the Midtown Inn. Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a scar on his right arm.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for stolen vehicle
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a man for charges related to a stolen vehicle Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald of Normal has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
25newsnow.com
Gibson City man gets 13 years for attempted murder in Bloomington fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Gibson City man plead guilty to an attempted murder that stemmed from a Bloomington apartment fire in May. Anthony Hughlett was sentenced to 13 years in prison following his plea. He was also charged on aggravated and residential arson. Those charges were dismissed. Prosecutors...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
newschannel20.com
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
