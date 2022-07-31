ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sunday open thread: What is the biggest surprise from Week 1 of Lions training camp?

By Alex Reno
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension

Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders lose linebacker to season-ending injury

While training camp is still relatively young, the Las Vegas Raiders received some less-than-ideal news on the first day of August, as, according to Field Yates, the team has placed linebacker Micah Kiser on season-ending IR with an as-of-yet unspecified leg injury. Kiser, a 27-year-old former fifth-round pick out of...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former lottery pick signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers trade reliever Michael Fulmer to Minnesota Twins for pitching prospect

MINNEAPOLIS — The Detroit Tigers traded right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, ahead of the 6 p.m. trade deadline. The 29-year-old is on an expiring contract, meaning he will become a free agent after the 2022 season. Fulmer, the longest-tenured Tiger besides Miguel Cabrera, has posted a 3.20 ERA, 20 walks and 39 strikeouts over 39⅓ innings in 41 games in 2022. ...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Lions sign Maurice Alexander, waive Greg Bell

The Lions have added the USFL’s leading kickoff returner to their roster. The team announced the signing of wide receiver Maurice Alexander on Wednesday. Running back Greg Bell was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Alexander averaged 31.5 yards per kickoff return for the Philadelphia Stars...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy