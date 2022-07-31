Paterson Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Related
Newark Police Investigate Road Rage Induced Mace Attack
NEWARK, NJ – A road rage incident in Newark turned into a mace attack in...
Woman wounded in Paterson shooting
A woman was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 46, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 11:04 p.m. She was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound....
Ewing Man Charged for Cranford Burglary
CRANFORD, NJ – Police in Cranford have made an arrest into a burglary here back...
Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting
A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
16-Year-Old Reported Missing in Newark Since Monday
NEWARK, NJ – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the city of Newark....
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
Newark Burglar Broke Into Restaurant and Stole Cash Register and $300
NEWARK, NJ – A man broke into a South American cuisine restaurant on Monday and...
Three Injured in Early Morning Crash in North Bergen
NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Police in North Bergen are continuing their investigation into a multi-car...
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Brooklyn McDonald’s shooting suspect allegedly killed man in separate 2020 incident
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker during an argument also allegedly fatally shot a man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Hours after Michael Morgan, 20, was charged with attempted murder in the fast food dispute, he was charged with murder in connection with a 2020 homicide, police said. He allegedly […]
Search for hit-and-run driver after 40-year-old NJ man seriously injured
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the case to contact them.
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Jersey City
They say 63-year-old-man was riding his bike southbound along JFK Boulevard in the city's Greenville section where he was hit by a maroon sedan.
Newark Police Searching for Woman Who Stole $1,200 from BP Gas Station Register
NEWARK, NJ – After a clerk let a woman he knew behind the counter at...
Hit-Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Bicyclist Seriously Injured
A 63-year-old Jersey City bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash last month, authorities said. the cyclist was struck from behind while heading south on JFK Boulevard on July 24 around 12:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The car did not stop and continued south...
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Holmdel Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle Incident
HOLMDEL, NJ – On Monday, at around 8:00 am, Holmdel police officers responded to a...
KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)
Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a...
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Police Searching For Assault Suspect
PALMER, PA- The Palmer Police Department is searching for Vincent Arnold. There is currently a...
Shore News Network
107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3