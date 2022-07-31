Paterson Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO