Missing Person: Police alert issued for missing 28-year-old from Parkville

Rockville City Police Issue Silver Alert for Missing 70-Year-Old
ROCKVILLE, MD – An elderly man has gone missing in Rockville and the Rockville Police...
Police Searching for Missing Gaithersburg 15-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division...
48 Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Police Department in Baltimore is investigating a shooting that took place...
Police: 8-year-old girl shot Wednesday night in Towson has died
TOWSON, Md. — A girl shot Wednesday night in Towson died overnight, Baltimore County police said. Police said they were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where an 8-year-old girl was critically injured in the basement. Circumstances surrounding the shooting...
Police Investigating Murder of 23-Year-Old in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – On Tuesday, a 23-year-old Temple Hills man was shot and killed....
8-year-old girl dead in shooting in Towson
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Elderly Man Reported Missing in Pikesville
PIKESVILLE, MD – Police in Pikesville have issued an alert for a missing elderly man....
Victim in Wednesday Shooting in Landsdowne Expected to Survive
LANSDOWNE, MD – A 41-year-old man who was shot Tuesday morning in Landsdowne is expected...
Police identify 18-year-old squeegee worker shot, killed on Gwynns Falls Parkway
The 18-year-old squeegee worker who was shot and killed Saturday morning in northwest Baltimore has been identified, police said. Officers confirmed Shareef Muse was the man shot and killed on Gwynn Falls Parkway on Saturday. Police said his death had nothing to do with an interaction with a motorist. ORIGINAL...
D.C. Police Arrest 57 Year-Old Man In Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Baltimore Police Ask Public to Identify Toddler Found Unattended
BALTIMORE, MD – Do you know who she is? If so, the police are asking...
46 Year-Old Shot In Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place this...
Teen Shot In Leg In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that happened last night in...
DC Police Searching For Suspect that Shot Victim During Fight
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took...
Two Shot One Critical in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARTLAND – The Police Department in Baltimore is investigating a shooting that took place...
39-Year-Old Man Missing From Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, PA- The Pennsylvania State Police Troop is attempting to locate 39-year-old Shawn Mabe. “He...
Baltimore Police Search For Hit And Run Suspect Who Killed Motorcyclist
BALTIMORE,MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is looking for information about a hit and run...
Baltimore Police Searching for Hit and Run Suspect in Fatal Crash
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for a male suspect wanted for a...
23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Assaulting Woman Multiple Times
OXFORD, PA- On Sunday morning, Oxford Police officers were dispatched to the Unit Block South...
Anne Arundel County Police Blotter: August 2, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County have reported the following three arrests...
