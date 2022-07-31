ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine

LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LACEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Lacey Township Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your car doors and bring your vehicle key fobs with you. The majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have the key fobs left inside them, while at the same time the majority of thefts from inside vehicles are from unlocked cars.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK

On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Berkeley Township Donates Two Properties To Habitat For Humanity

BERKELEY – The township donated property for two new homes that will be built for families needing a safe place to live. Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity partners with families living in substandard housing who are looking for a “hand-up, not a hand-out” in owning their first home. The parents will be side by side with construction workers, putting “sweat equity” into their house.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Multiple Patients Extricated After Violent Accident on Rt. 88 in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON DASHCAM VIDEO]

Multiple people have been injured in a serious accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 5:00 PM on Rt. 88 at Holly Street. Videos obtained by TLS (see below) shows a vehicle driving through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 88, causing it to crash into a utility pole.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
CLARK, NJ
