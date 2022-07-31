www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Related
Alleged Ocean County Cocaine Dealer Charged in Lacey
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – An alleged drug dealer supplying cocaine in Ocean County was arrested...
Aberdeen Township Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happened in July
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Acting Chief of Police Matthew Lloyd of the Aberdeen Police Department...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine
LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LACEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Lacey Township Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your car doors and bring your vehicle key fobs with you. The majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have the key fobs left inside them, while at the same time the majority of thefts from inside vehicles are from unlocked cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian Struck on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood....
ocscanner.news
BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK
On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
Berkeley Police Remind Residents that Golf Carts Must be Registered Just Like Other Vehicles
BAYVILLE, NJ – If you plan on riding your golf cart on a public road,...
Police Searching for Missing New Jersey Teen in Coney Island
CLIFTON, NJ – A teen reported missing since April from Clifton is suspected to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson Township is the 6th Fastest Growing Town in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township was once a rural, wooded, and sleepy bedroom community that...
Three Rafters Rescued from Cedar Creek After Report of Victim Face Down, Unresponsive
BAYVILLE, NJ – Three rafters were rescued from Cedar Creek by members of the Berkeley...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
Berkeley Township Donates Two Properties To Habitat For Humanity
BERKELEY – The township donated property for two new homes that will be built for families needing a safe place to live. Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity partners with families living in substandard housing who are looking for a “hand-up, not a hand-out” in owning their first home. The parents will be side by side with construction workers, putting “sweat equity” into their house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart Thieves Sought in Cortlandt
CORTLANDT, NY – A pair of thieves who made off with over $3,000 worth of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Multiple Patients Extricated After Violent Accident on Rt. 88 in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON DASHCAM VIDEO]
Multiple people have been injured in a serious accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 5:00 PM on Rt. 88 at Holly Street. Videos obtained by TLS (see below) shows a vehicle driving through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 88, causing it to crash into a utility pole.
Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 88 in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred at around 5 pm on Wednesday...
Millstone Township Man Who Shot Friend Released From Prison, Re-Arrested for Murder
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Millstone man with...
Lisbon Train Bridge Takes Another Tractor Trailer Victim, 9 So Far
LISBON, CT – The town of Lisbon has a low bridge. It’s just 12′ 7″...
thesandpaper.net
Little Egg Harbor Grandmother Inspires ‘Operation Toes in the Sand’
In a divided nation rife with bad news and endless debate over what constitutes human rights, glimmers of light still ripple across Barnegat Bay in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township. Bente Sassano, whose final wish was to put her toes in the sand and the water of that very bay, inspired her grandson to bring about that light.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
Shore News Network
107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2