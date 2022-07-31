On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.

