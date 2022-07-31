www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
Police Identify Body of North Carolina Man in Lincoln
Lincoln, DE – Police have identified the body of a man in Lincoln on Sunday....
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
WBOC
Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Man
Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 63-year-old Robert Dubois of Townsend, DE. Dubois was last seen on August 3, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the Townsend, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Dubois have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
WGMD Radio
Update: Gold Alert Canceled for Milton Woman
Delaware State Police have canceled a Gold Alert that was issued Wednesday for a 20-year-old Milton woman. State Police said Shianne Hall-McBride has been located.
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
WMDT.com
BREAKING NEWS | Car crashes into shop in downtown Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Emergency officials in Downtown Seaford are currently on the scene of a shocking crash after a car appeared to have plowed into a local store. The crash occurred late Monday evening sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in downtown Seaford where a car appeared to have driven straight into the Sewing Center establishment, located at 1022 West Stein Highway.
WMDT.com
Shed fire at Chesapeake Shipbuilding ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A fire at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. The storage shed fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. by employees. Firefighters responded and were able to control the fire in approximately 15 minutes. The fire was caused by the failure of...
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel
HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
Body Cam Footage of Police Shooting in Pleasantville Released by Prosecutor
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s office is investigating a police-involved shooting outside...
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper
Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro, DE for felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon. On August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:07 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward. Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several physical injuries sustained during the encounter.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Milton on Saturday morning. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 7:04 a.m., a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the intersection at Mulberry Street. At the same time, a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the same intersection. The Colorado began turning left onto southbound Mulberry Street and entered the path of travel of the Corolla. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Toyota in the intersection. This caused both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise, with the Corolla coming to rest in a grassy area off the south edge of the roadway and the Colorado coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Milton Ellendale Highway.
Man Found Dead Along Roadside in Lincoln, Police Investigating as Homicide
LINCOLN, DE – The body of a male victim was found lying on the side...
WBOC
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown man deceased at this location. The victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Police investigating weekend assault on Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City police posted photos of a person of interest sought in connection to an assault on the Boardwalk this weekend.
WBOC
Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot
WILMINGTON, Del.-Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. An affidavit signed by a Baltimore-based FBI agent states that anonymous tipsters...
