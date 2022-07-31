ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

I traveled on a luxury overnight bus with lie-flat suites from Washington, DC to Nashville for $125 and was shocked by how comfortably I slept

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1ucc_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • Napaway is a new sleeper bus company with seats that turn into memory foam beds.
  • The motorcoach startup is now running overnight weekend services between Washington, DC and Nashville, Tennessee.
  • My 9.5-hour journey aboard Napaway was shockingly comfortable for a long-haul route.
Traveling on a long-haul budget bus isn't stereotypically the most comfortable experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Atxug_0gzSJ1Up00
A Greyhound bus in Texas in 2021.

Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

After all, packed rows of seats, almost nonexistent WiFi, and broken foot rests don't make for a luxurious road trip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOH4H_0gzSJ1Up00
A Greyhound bus in Texas in 2021.

Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

If you shudder at the thought of sitting sleeplessly on a budget bus for hours at a time, you're not alone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2f4K_0gzSJ1Up00
Two Megabus buses in New York in 2012.

Hyungwon Kang/Reuters

And that's why Daniel Aronov decided to start Napaway, a sleeper bus lined with private suites to provide passengers with a restful and comfortable long-haul journey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ov0t_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Napaway isn't the first luxury disruptor in the motorcoach industry — Aronov acknowledges there has been a growing number of premium motorcoach services popping up around the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBOzD_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

In Texas, Vonlane has been a longtime interstate luxury bus operator with a side of meal services and sofa-like seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSpgv_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

And between Washington DC and New York City, there's the Jet, a newcomer that's been seeing booking success with the help of its motion-canceling seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZ5kV_0gzSJ1Up00
Inside the Jet.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

But unlike Vonlane and the Jet, Napaway doesn't operate between two nearby cities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9iKe_0gzSJ1Up00
The Jet on a cold January morning.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, its primary route is a 9.5-hour redeye between Washington, DC and Nashville, Tennessee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4qbE_0gzSJ1Up00
US Capitol in Washington DC.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And while the Jet and Vonlane both have pretty luxurious seats that feel more like plush couches than seats on the bus …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1UK4_0gzSJ1Up00
Inside the Jet.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… Napaway brings comfort one step further (and flatter).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjBQr_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The only thing better than sitting down is laying down. And that's Napaway is lined with seats that can convert into beds with memory foam mattresses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sqx16_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The "key" to a pleasant sleep is laying fully horizontal, Aronov realized after seeing his friend slumber on a business class flight with lie-flat seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9fDZ_0gzSJ1Up00

Taylor Rains/Insider

And that's exactly what he tried to recreate with the sleeping suites aboard Napaway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDujN_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

These seats don't just lean back a few inches. They lie completely flat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoKAt_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

This sleeper bus concept already exists around the world, but according to Aronov, these coaches don't provide the size, comfort level, privacy, or personal space that Americans "expect."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTQTv_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

To create its row of spacious bedrooms on wheels, Napaway tapped a Chinese aircraft and motorcoach seating manufacturer — Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions — to create the arrangement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8Ebg_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions

The startup then tasked a separate coach conversion company to retrofit the interior of its used charter bus, bringing the Napaway concept to life.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSdx5_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

According to Aronov, the team spent a few years designing, prototyping, and manufacturing the interior of the coach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Fuvm_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But the actual installation process was "very efficient" because there was no need to renovate anything besides the previous seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ2f9_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

To put it bluntly, spending over nine hours on a bus from DC to Tennesse sounds like my personal hell.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCHQq_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But nine hours on the road in a private suite with a memory foam mattress? I could be convinced.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6yNC_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I reserved my $125 seat for the Friday night (10 p.m., to be exact) route from DC to Nashville a month in advance through Napaway's website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvbjH_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

When it came time to travel, I waited for the Napaway coach with one other passenger at the DC pickup location, a dark public parking lot that reverberated the sounds of "Top 100" pop hits from the bar next door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKZXp_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

After the bus arrived, I was greeted by Aronov and two bus drivers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0Iu2_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I already changed into my loungewear, brushed my teeth, and finished my skincare routine before I boarded the bus. So by the time I stepped foot into my bedroom on wheels, all I had to do was set up my bed and drift off to sleep.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cU8Tb_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But for those who don't have time to prepare ahead, you can use the small bathroom at the rear.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omlxI_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

After a quick tutorial on how to convert my two seats into a bed, we were off on our 9.5-hour overnight journey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfMYA_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I had my apprehensions before boarding Napaway. But surprisingly, my small suite felt like a personal bubble aboard the 18-bed bus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNr9h_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Each suite has two staggered seats and tray tables.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Au1D0_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

These tray tables also have phone holders to make the onboard entertainment — a library of television shows and movies accessible through your phone via a QR code — a hands-free experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtMxr_0gzSJ1Up00

Napaway

Maybe I was using it wrong, but my iPhone struggled to stay upright in the phone holders.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zob2U_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But that was okay with me. After getting carsick while working on the Jet, I've since learned to stay away from screens while traveling in a motorcoach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ne5JZ_0gzSJ1Up00
Working on the Jet.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And at 10 p.m, I didn't feel compelled to spend hours scrolling through social media or watching a movie, which was for the best given the fast but spotty onboard WiFi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqTXs_0gzSJ1Up00

Napaway

After a few minutes of sitting upright, decided it was time to turn my two seats into a bedroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7Pyx_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I spent less than a minute setting up the bed. All I had to do was lock the two staggered seats flat to reveal a 6.5-foot bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSars_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I then unfurled the 2.5-inch thick memory foam mattress at the head of the bed to create the base of my nest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJ52J_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And after setting up my pillow, sheet, and plush blanket, I finally had my own bedroom on wheels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxEJ8_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

For some extra privacy, I also pulled down a large but thin opaque screen, which made my suite feel much more secluded.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IZeZ_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I had to lay at an angle, but my whole 5-foot, 4.5-inch self fit on the bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWnzU_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And surprisingly, the Napaway bedding was as plush as any typical memory foam bed, a luxury I've never experienced while traveling overnight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PT3pO_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

After a little over an hour on the road, I started lightly drifting off to the sounds of the passing cars and the sways of the motorcoach as it drove down the freeway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye8XN_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The thick mattress pad, cozy blanket, and rocking motion of the bus made me feel like a swaddled baby being rocked back and forth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdwlt_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But while my little nook was undeniably comfortable, I wasn't able to stay in a deep sleep during the entire more than nine-hour ride.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GiVM_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Throughout the night, I found myself half-awake and cognizant of my environment especially as the bus pulled into its two pit stops just a few hours apart.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBSIW_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

However, I definitely still had a longer and better night's slumber compared to some red-eye flights and coach rides I've taken in the past.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHLof_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It gets bright in the early hours. Luckily, each suite has an amenity kit with a surprisingly comfortable eye mask, toothbrush, toothpaste, face wipe, and ear plugs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCXBC_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Before I knew it, we finally arrived in downtown Nashville, Tennessee at around 7:45 a.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jL9F_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And while I didn't sleep through the entire night, I still had more than enough energy to go about my day without being cranky or groggy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQxYz_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

"It's a good way to have the full day at both your origin and destination points," Aronov said. "[When you] leave in the evening and arrive first thing in the morning, you don't lose either of the days."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YDVy_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

So far, Napaway has seen "pretty positive" reception to this concept, Aronov said, with many travelers leaving happy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgJ30_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

For now, Napaway is only operating a weekend service with Friday night departures from Washington DC to Nashville, Tennessee and Sunday evening returns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vOPt_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Because of this weekend service, most of its customers have been leisure travelers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15liRI_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But this primary demographic could change soon as the startup expands its days of service.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esQno_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

After a scheduling expansion, Napaway will consider more routes in the southeast, midwest, or even upstate New York with the larger goal of operating a national network.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQs1B_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

At some point, the company also wants to run shorter daytime routes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydvzo_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But for now, Aronov is mum about specific cities he wants to bring the service to and when.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vyr5y_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Because of its current long-haul overnight route, the startup doesn't see other coach services as its big competition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNa3W_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, Aronov says it's competing with airlines and people driving their own vehicles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaQ19_0gzSJ1Up00

Getty Images

"People who hear about it usually get it," he said. "And when you consider how much of a crazy mess flying has been this summer, I think it resonates."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6Roy_0gzSJ1Up00
Flight delays and cancellations will likely continue throughout the summer, analysts told Insider.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

He makes a good point: Air travel has been a "hellish" and expensive nightmare this summer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ba3mC_0gzSJ1Up00

David Young/picture alliance via Getty Images

Airlines have canceled thousands of flights, lost baggage claims have skyrocketed, security lines have grown, and airfare has soared past pre-pandemic levels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11npTU_0gzSJ1Up00
Luggage are piling up at Heathrow's Terminal 5.

Adam Kent

Source: Insider , Insider , Insider , Insider

So if you have the opportunity to pass on air travel for a more convenient, affordable, and in this case comfortable option, why not?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6Yc8_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

I showed up early, boarded the bus, slept, and arrived in the morning refreshed and ready for my day. It was a completely seamless and comfortable travel experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mznE_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And that sure beats what we've all come to expect of summer air travel: large crowds, long security lines, and extended waits at boring terminals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhmWm_0gzSJ1Up00

Brittany Chang/Insider

