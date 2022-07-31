ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pool-rental startup Swimply is here to help customers beat the heatwave. Check out 10 of the app's most luxe pools you can rent across the US.

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2TBq_0gzSJ0c600
A dad works on his laptop while his daughter swims in a pool.

ASIFE/Getty Images

  • Swimply wants to expand the sharing economy into swimming pools.
  • The company provides a platform for users to rent other people's pools for an hourly rate.
  • Amid the heatwave this month, here are some of Swimply's most luxe pools for rent.

The past decade has given rise to ride-sharing and apartment-sharing , but startup Swimply hopes pool-sharing will be the next big thing.

Founded in 2018, Swimply is an online platform that allows people to rent pools by the hour in other people's backyards.

Pools are available for rent in the US, Canada, and Australia and go for an average of $45-$75 per hour on the platform, according to Swimply. Pool owners get to set their own prices.

Much of the US is experiencing a heatwave, following the record-breaking temperatures in the UK and Europe earlier this month.

Many Americans may be dreaming of swimming this weekend, given the heat. Here are some of the most luxe pools for rent on Swimply this summer.

This pool built on top of a hill in Temecula, California is available to rent for $87.30-$97/hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eY1p_0gzSJ0c600
Pool in Temecula, CA hosted by Joseph G.

Swimply

This 2-story pool in Temecula Wine Country features views of vineyards and resorts, according to the listing. It has a 50-foot waterslide and a waterfall connecting the upper and lower pools. The pool rental includes access to a hot tub, free WiFi, a fire pit, and an outdoor grill.

This pool in Austin, Texas, with cabanas is available for $100 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk6oL_0gzSJ0c600
Pool for rent in Austin, TX by Crail & Joey L.

Swimply

The owners of this pool call it an "Instagrammers dreamscape and urban oasis." The pool has a water slide and includes cabanas and a hot tub.

This "Staycation" pool in Edmond, Oklahoma can be rented for $70-$100 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9i4Q_0gzSJ0c600
Pool in Edmond, Oklahoma hosted by Wendy H.

Swimply

This pool for rent in Oklahoma can accommodate up to 10 guests. The rental comes with free use of a basketball court, trampoline, speakers, and a shower.

This Miami "resort-style" pool costs $60 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YziSo_0gzSJ0c600
Pool for rent in Miami, FL by Mario H.

Swimply

The owner of this pool calls it resort-style. Up to 50 guests can use this pool, and the owner says he can accommodate up to 30 cars parked near his house. This listing includes free use of the backyard playground pictured.

This "Mediterranean" pool is available for rent in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $45 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016oRi_0gzSJ0c600
Pool for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ by Gabrielle R.

Swimply

This pool includes a free outdoor smart TV that guests can watch from inside the pool or hot tub. The owner of this pool says that this is one of the only homes in the area with views of both Camelback and the Phoenix Cityscape.

This pool with views of Las Vegas Lake is available to rent for $80 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iD6eO_0gzSJ0c600
Pool for rent in Henderson, Nevada by Cory H.

Swimply

This pool comes with a wet deck, where guests can lounge in shallow water, along with 3 day beds. This listing includes pool toys and towels for free.

This Austin, Texas, infinity pool costs $100-$200 per hour, depending on the date.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zmo6_0gzSJ0c600
Pool for rent in Austin, TX by Samantha B.

Swimply

This infinity pool boasts a waterfall grotto and waterslide. For additional fees, the host will provide pickleball paddles and a net, or a beer pong table complete with cups and balls.

This pool located in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles is available for $80 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duPvs_0gzSJ0c600
Pool for rent in Los Angeles, CA by Scott C.

Swimply

The owner of this pool claims this home used to belong to a silent film star. The pool can only be reached by climbing 59 steps but has a view of the Pacific Ocean. For a $50 fee, renters can get a photo or video shoot at this pool.

This pool with pink details in Nashville, Tennessee, can be rented for $90-$100 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wivl6_0gzSJ0c600
Pool in Nashville, TN for rent by Nathan B.

Swimply

This pool's owner says it was designed to look like a throwback to Palm Springs in the 1950s. For an extra $75 per hour, the owner will provide a poolside bartender to ensure your glasses stay full.

This pool overlooking the Puget Sound in Washington can be rented for $99/hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCjcc_0gzSJ0c600
Pool for rent in Burien, Washington by Toan V.

Swimply

This pool has not only views of the Puget Sound but also the Olympic Mountains, according to the listing. For an extra $40, swimmers can have access to a grill.

Read the original article on Business Insider

#Luxe#Heatwave#Swimming Pools#Business Industry#Linus Business#Americans
