POTUS

Trump is angry that Fox News is ignoring him and focusing on other potential 2024 candidates, report says

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Former President Donald Trump hasn't appeared on Fox News in 100 days.
  • According to The New York Times, he'd rather have negative coverage than be ignored.
  • Trump has reportedly complained to aides that Sean Hannity, a longtime friend, is also overlooking him, per the NYT.

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly angry that Fox News is no longer putting him front and center in its coverage, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that it would be more than 100 days since the former president was last interviewed by the network.

Fox News, which Trump appeared on around eight times more than any other TV channel during his presidency, is instead focusing on other potential candidates for the Republican nomination in 2024, per the newspaper.

Instead of broadcasting a July 22 Trump rally in Arizona, Fox News aired a Laura Ingraham interview with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, The Times said.

A live broadcast of Trump's event with conservatives in Washington earlier this week was ignored by Fox News for a live speech by former Vice President Mike Pence.

According to The Times, which cited two people who have spoken to the former president recently, Trump is angrier about being ignored than he would be if Fox News were to cover him negatively.

Trump has recently complained to aides that Sean Hannity, who he was once friends with, also seems to be overlooking him, per The Times.

According to several people close to the Fox Corporation, which Rupert Murdoch owns, the moves to exclude Trump are not coincidental, The Times reported.

As Insider previously reported, Fox News is inching towards a post-Trump era.

Trump and Fox News had a falling out when the network called Arizona for President Joe Biden during the 2020 election. Fox News defended the call made by its decision desk, despite Trump protesting it. Trump then moved towards appearing on Newsmax and the One America News Network.

Since then, Insider reported that a roster of Fox News hosts and contributors have issued stern critiques of the former president and support for other potential Republican nominees for 2024.

In a recent opinion piece by Fox News contributor Liz Peek, DeSantis was touted as a "cure for an ailing America."

Insider contacted Fox News and Trump's post-presidency office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Comments / 58

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Former President Trump responded to this News by folding his arms around his chest, and stamping his feet repeatedly.

Reply(7)
34
tex1
4d ago

so now he's going to hold his breath and throw a tantrum . he needs to get used to it , there's more coming .

Reply(2)
36
tinkse7en !
4d ago

Trump needs to remember that Murdoch isn't his ally. It's business with him & Trump should understand that, although he won't. He no doubt sees this as a personal betrayal. I wonder how he'll punish Murdoch, because Trump always gets his own back.

Reply(2)
8
POTUS
