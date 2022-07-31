Are the 2022 Subaru Ascent Limited and Touring Actually Worth Over $40,000?

www.motorbiscuit.com
Related
Is the 2022 Lexus LX Worth $30,000 More Than the Toyota Sequoia?
Lexus is the luxury brand for Toyota. As a result, many models from both automakers are very similar. Two examples are the 2022 Lexus LX and the 2022 Toyota Sequoia. They’re close in size, styling, and several other things. However, one is far more expensive than the other. Is the 2022 Lexus LX worth $30,000 more than the Toyota Sequoia?
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs. The post What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Small SUV Provides the Most Value Under $30K?
The Mazda CX-5 is one of the best small SUVs on the market. Here's what you need to know about the value-oriented SUV. The post What Small SUV Provides the Most Value Under $30K? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia
The Kia K900 was unfortunately only around for a few year, but those few years were spectacular. Consider shopping for a used 2020 Kia K900. The post Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Reasons to Think Twice Before Buying the 2023 Hyundai Palisade
You might not find everything you're looking for in the 2023 Hyundai Palisade. Check out six things that will turn you away from this SUV. The post 6 Reasons to Think Twice Before Buying the 2023 Hyundai Palisade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap
Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons the 2022 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus Is Your Next Family SUV
Great family SUVs can be hard to find. The perfect family SUV needs to make both drivers and passengers happy regardless of how long a trip is. Some family SUVs are specifically designed with driver and passenger comfort in mind. No family SUV is perfect, but the 2022 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus gets pretty close. Here’s why the CX-9 Touring Plus should be your next family SUV.
The 2023 Subaru Line-Up: What’s New?
For the needs of all shoppers, a Subaru is one of the best purchases you could imagine. Many Subaru models come standard with all-wheel drive, offer everyone plenty of driver assistance technologies, and can be pretty comfortable. With the ever-growing popularity, shoppers certainly want to know what changes are coming to these models for the upcoming 2023 year.
2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV
Does the upcoming 2023 Honda Passport have everything you want? This SUV could be right for you. The post 2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Volvo XC60 Offers a Perk for Parents of Small Children: Built-In Booster Seats
The new Volvo XC60 includes a family-friendly perk that parents of small children will appreciate. The post The 2023 Volvo XC60 Offers a Perk for Parents of Small Children: Built-In Booster Seats appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a stunning used car for shoppers who want a luxurious sedan. Why is this sedan perfect for you? The post The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Has Twice the Fuel Economy of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum
Concerning MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent), the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is twice as efficient as the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum! The post The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Has Twice the Fuel Economy of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0