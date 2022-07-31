Schlaraffia Milwaukia: Calling all German-speaking men who appreciate art, humor, and friendship

www.milwaukeeindependent.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason' dies
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you've ever seen "The Love Monkeys" or "Chasin' Mason" perform, then you've seen Keith play. As FOX6's Ted Perry learned...
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
WISN
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'
RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
CBS 58
Hamburglar up for adoption; plus see the dog saved by donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As you can see from these photos, Max is thriving!. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) says it's because of generous donations from the community. The Summer Donation program is one of many ways people help animals like Max. For our Pet of the Week segment on...
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Security for our Sister City: Milwaukee approves the donation of protective police gear to Irpin in Ukraine
The Milwaukee Common Council approved File #220396 on July 28, a substitute resolution relating to gifting protective gear from the Milwaukee Police Department to Milwaukee’s sister city in Ukraine. Irpin was designated as a “Hero City” by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in April after the local Territorial Guard and Ukraine’s...
WISN
Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed
MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
Kenosha approves referendum to measure public's opinion on marijuana
Voters will be able to share their opinion on whether Wisconsin should legalize marijuana this November. The Kenosha Common Council voted in favor of adding the referendum to the ballot.
WISN
Video: Thief steals $3,000 from restaurant slot machines, cash register
MILWAUKEE — Restaurant management at the Red Crab Juicy Seafood Restaurant and Bar is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help identify and lead police to arrest a man who has broken into the business twice in a matter of weeks. Both incidents were captured by the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
Logan Rachwal died from fentanyl poisoning last year on Valentine’s Day. He's one of nearly two dozen Wisconsinites featured in a new billboard campaign – putting a face to fentanyl’s deadly grip.
