ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Schlaraffia Milwaukia: Calling all German-speaking men who appreciate art, humor, and friendship

By Jocelyn Slocum
milwaukeeindependent.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.milwaukeeindependent.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time

Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
MILWAUKEE, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Friendship, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
WISN

FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'

RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Public Art#German
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Security for our Sister City: Milwaukee approves the donation of protective police gear to Irpin in Ukraine

The Milwaukee Common Council approved File #220396 on July 28, a substitute resolution relating to gifting protective gear from the Milwaukee Police Department to Milwaukee’s sister city in Ukraine. Irpin was designated as a “Hero City” by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in April after the local Territorial Guard and Ukraine’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
WISN

Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed

MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing

BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen

BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
BROOKFIELD, WI
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy