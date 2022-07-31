House Of Music Founder Ralph Sordyl Dies At 91

A number of Springfield streets are undergoing road maintenance this week aimed at extending the life of the roadway. The city is applying a substance called reclamite on more than 30 different roadways this week. After it’s sprayed on the road, a light coating of sand or limestone screening is applied, and then swept away one or two days later. The city says vehicles can drive on the roads safely within 15 to 30 minutes after the screening is spread.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO