House Of Music Founder Ralph Sordyl Dies At 91

www.wmay.com
Related
nprillinois.org
Harlem Gospel Travelers to take the stage at the Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series | Community Voices
The Harlem Gospel Travelers are performing at the Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series in downtown Springfield, Ill. on Aug. 4, 2022. Band members Ifedayo Gatling and George Marage spoke to Community Voices about how the group got their start. They also shared their experience meeting Elton John and learning how they are one of his favorite American music groups.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Canton man suing YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more after son nearly dies attempting a video trend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Canton father of three has filed a lawsuit against several popular social media companies alleging “dangerous and gender based content” being pushed onto his kids. Damian Johnson is filing the suit through the ‘Social Media Victims Law Center’. They are a Seattle...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who was last contacted on June 8. Cornell E. Lewis, 63, was last seen at the Midtown Inn. Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a scar on his right arm.
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowdecatur.com
Soy City Tuner Club holds 2nd Cars for a Cause event
July 31, 2022- Soy City Tuner Club hosted its second Cars for a Cause event at the Northgate Shopping Center, in Decatur. Cars for a Cause gives back to the community by supporting local charities. Soy City Tuner Club hosted its inaugural Cars for a Cause event in June, where it highlighted the Honor Guard.
wmay.com
August 4, 2022
Students from eight Sangamon County high schools are working together to paint a mural linked to the planned…. ABC/Randy Holmes Lady Gaga has found her next acting role — this time in the upcoming Joker 2. She confirmed her…. August 4, 2022 12:13 pm. Stephen Frink/Getty Images (NEW YORK)...
wmay.com
Springfield Roads To Be Treated With Mixture To Extend Their Life
A number of Springfield streets are undergoing road maintenance this week aimed at extending the life of the roadway. The city is applying a substance called reclamite on more than 30 different roadways this week. After it’s sprayed on the road, a light coating of sand or limestone screening is applied, and then swept away one or two days later. The city says vehicles can drive on the roads safely within 15 to 30 minutes after the screening is spread.
newschannel20.com
Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is spread....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
wlds.com
Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians
Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
wmay.com
Another Chance to Watch the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
Have you been out to Robin Roberts Stadium yet to see your local Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball team? Time is running out! They have another game tonight (8/4) at 6:30p versus the Quincy Gems. Get more information here.
wmay.com
Ordinance Calls For SPD Training On ”Fair And Impartial Policing”
Springfield police officers and supervisors would undergo training on “fair and impartial policing” under an ordinance now being considered by the Springfield City Council. Mayor Jim Langfelder’s office says the new training program is in response to the recent incident of a former Springfield cop who quit the...
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday
August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
Comments / 2