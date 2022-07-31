Road Work For Rail Improvements Project Continues

www.wmay.com
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Heavy rain, debris combine for eventful morning commute in Decatur
DECATUR — Heavy rain and a mix of grass, sticks, bottles, cups and other trash made for an interesting commute Tuesday morning around Decatur. "I've been here a long time and I've seen it happen many, many times," said Kristy Miller. Miller is one of the many Decatur Municipal...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Motorists drive through flooded Decatur intersection
Drivers made their way through a flooded intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prairie Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is under a flash flood warning.
wmay.com
Ordinance Calls For SPD Training On ”Fair And Impartial Policing”
Springfield police officers and supervisors would undergo training on “fair and impartial policing” under an ordinance now being considered by the Springfield City Council. Mayor Jim Langfelder’s office says the new training program is in response to the recent incident of a former Springfield cop who quit the...
wmay.com
Officials Want Changes To Dangerous Christian County Intersection
Elected officials are calling for changes to a Christian County intersection that was the scene of a recent accident that killed two teens and badly injured two others. Congressman Rodney Davis and state Representative Avery Bourne were among those on hand for a news conference Monday at U.S. Route 51 and Leafland Street in Assumption. There have been more than two dozen accidents at that intersection in the past 10 years, two of them involving fatalities, including the crash that claimed the lives of two high schoolers last month.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
wmay.com
Aldermen Again Reject Wyndham Proposal
Springfield aldermen have again rejected a zoning variance that would have allowed the Wyndham City Centre to be sold and converted into a mix of apartments and hotel rooms. Aldermen voted to reconsider the proposal with some revisions, including an increase in the number of hotel rooms to 100 and a commitment from the prospective buyer to pay off a city lien of more than $800,000 for unpaid utility bills at the Wyndham. But some aldermen remain concerned about losing hundreds of hotel rooms and its impact on downtown conventions.
wlds.com
IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee
The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
hoiabc.com
National Weather Service confirms tornado struck eastern Logan County Monday morning
LOGAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado, with winds of around 105 miles an hour, struck parts of Eastern Logan County on Monday. A damage survey team says the path of the tornado was 1.85 miles, with the width of 60 yards.
wmay.com
Sangamon County Seeks Return Of Volunteers To Animal Shelter, With Changes
Sangamon County is preparing to welcome volunteers back to the county’s animal shelter. The use of volunteers for dog-walking and other services was suspended back in May, when Animal Control director Greg Largent was fired and an acting director was put in place. At the time, the county said that some volunteers had violated facility rules and had been abusive to staff. The county is now accepting applications for volunteers, a new process which includes an interview with shelter administrators, a criminal background check, and completion of an animal training orientation. Previously, volunteers applied and were screened through various local animal advocacy groups.
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
wmay.com
Springfield School Board Still Considering Tax Abatement For Sports Complex
A vote could come later this month on a request for District 186 to provide a property tax abatement to the developers of the Scheels Legacy Pointe sports complex. School board members remain concerned about the revenue the district would lose from the increase value of the property at the south end of Springfield. But the developers say the district will get the benefit of access to the complex for student athletes. In addition, they say the complex will lead to other development in that area, which would create additional property tax revenues for the district.
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
nowdecatur.com
Soy City Tuner Club holds 2nd Cars for a Cause event
July 31, 2022- Soy City Tuner Club hosted its second Cars for a Cause event at the Northgate Shopping Center, in Decatur. Cars for a Cause gives back to the community by supporting local charities. Soy City Tuner Club hosted its inaugural Cars for a Cause event in June, where it highlighted the Honor Guard.
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
WAND TV
Officials working to make Assumption intersection safer following crash that killed 2 teens
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - State and local officials are working on a plan to make an Assumption intersection safer following two deadly crashes there in the past five years. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), State Rep. Avery Bourne (IL-95), Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Assumption Mayor Derek Page, Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade, and Assumption Fire Chief Herb Palmer held a news conference Monday morning in Assumption to highlight the need for safety improvements at the US 51 & Leafland Street intersection.
WAND TV
Study shows inflation hits rural areas harder than urban ones
CERRO GORDO, Ill (WAND) - Inflation hits everyone hard, but studies are showing it hits rural communities the hardest. A study by Iowa state university found inflation in urban areas like New York City and San Francisco to be about 6 or 6.5 percent compared to rural areas, where it's about 8 or 9 percent.
