Road Work For Rail Improvements Project Continues

A vote could come later this month on a request for District 186 to provide a property tax abatement to the developers of the Scheels Legacy Pointe sports complex. School board members remain concerned about the revenue the district would lose from the increase value of the property at the south end of Springfield. But the developers say the district will get the benefit of access to the complex for student athletes. In addition, they say the complex will lead to other development in that area, which would create additional property tax revenues for the district.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO