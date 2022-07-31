Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

www.wmay.com
guest
4d ago
Yeah, look at that grin; you can tell she is on the side of reducing the fetus to lower than human.
Reply(3)
10
kneegrowsunite
4d ago
Looks like she just won the lottery....maybe she did...lifelong do nothing job....
Reply
9
joe dupage
4d ago
Sorry she didn't need ID. they just imported Her from Mexico.
Reply(1)
10
Related
wmay.com
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois GOP nominee for governor under fire for comparing abortion to the Holocaust in resurfaced video
CHICAGO - Republican nominee for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash over comments he made five years ago in which he said the Holocaust "doesn’t even compare" to abortion — remarks that have enflamed the Jewish community and the state’s Jewish governor, J.B. Pritzker. Gov. J.B....
muddyrivernews.com
After learning of Bailey comment that Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to legalized abortion, Pritzker campaign creates online ad
Within hours of a news report that GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey had said the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to legalized abortion in 2017 campaign video, Gov. JB Pritzker’s campaign was online with an ad publicizing the statement. “I believe that abortion is one of the...
IL GOP Gov. Candidate Darren Bailey Tries to Explain Past Holocaust Remark After it is Denounced as ‘Deeply Disturbing'
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey on Tuesday tried to minimize comments he made five years ago in which he said the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion — remarks that have enflamed the Jewish community and the state’s Jewish governor, J.B. Pritzker. “I believe that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey under fire for remarks comparing abortion to Holocaust
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is under fire for a remark he made in 2017 comparing the Holocaust and abortion.
starvedrock.media
Most competitive elections in years after Illinois Republicans slate 27 post-primary candidates
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters across the state will see some of the most competitive elections in some time. Last week, local Democrat and Republican officials across the state slated candidates where their party didn’t run a primary election, said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.
wmay.com
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmay.com
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
wmay.com
Bailey, DeVore Demand Answers From Pritzker Over Thornley Case
Several Republicans say Governor JB Pritzker needs to answer questions about any involvement he had with a workers comp claim from a former campaign volunteer who is now under criminal indictment. Pritzker’s Republican opponent Darren Bailey and GOP candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore both say the case of Jenny...
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Illinois Joins Robocall Litigation Task Force
If you’re tired of automated calls about your auto warranty or claiming to be from Social Security, you’ll want to hear about this. Illinois is joining a nationwide task force pursuing litigation against robocalls targeting Americans. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says all 50 states are part of the effort to investigate telecommunications companies that allow those calls to come in, often from foreign sources. Raoul says the companies have an obligation to ensure that calls using their networks are legal, but says often the companies turn a blind eye to illegal robocalls because of the money they generate.
wmay.com
Griffin Won’t Provide Financial Backing For Bailey
Not only is the richest man in Illinois moving out of the state, he’s also apparently turning off the flow of money that he had hoped would unseat Democratic Governor JB Pritzker. Billionaire Ken Griffin had poured $50 million into the campaign of Republican candidate Richard Irvin ahead of...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
wmay.com
Aldermen Again Reject Wyndham Proposal
Springfield aldermen have again rejected a zoning variance that would have allowed the Wyndham City Centre to be sold and converted into a mix of apartments and hotel rooms. Aldermen voted to reconsider the proposal with some revisions, including an increase in the number of hotel rooms to 100 and a commitment from the prospective buyer to pay off a city lien of more than $800,000 for unpaid utility bills at the Wyndham. But some aldermen remain concerned about losing hundreds of hotel rooms and its impact on downtown conventions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Action In Madigan Trial On Hold Until Next Year
There won’t be much movement in the racketeering case against former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan until 2023 at the earliest. The judge in the case is giving the defense until February 1st of next year to prepare pretrial motions in the case. Madigan’s lawyers say they need that long to go through the large amount of evidence and documents provided by prosecutors in the case.
wmay.com
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association touts $600 million impact on state’s GDP
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs....
What’s up for bid at Illinois Treasurer’s state fair auction?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is right around the corner, which means it is almost time for the treasurer’s auction. Collectors got a preview of the items that will be up for bit, including coins, jewelry and sports memorabilia. The items all share one thing in common; they are unclaimed property of […]
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
Comments / 21