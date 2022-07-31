Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

If you’re tired of automated calls about your auto warranty or claiming to be from Social Security, you’ll want to hear about this. Illinois is joining a nationwide task force pursuing litigation against robocalls targeting Americans. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says all 50 states are part of the effort to investigate telecommunications companies that allow those calls to come in, often from foreign sources. Raoul says the companies have an obligation to ensure that calls using their networks are legal, but says often the companies turn a blind eye to illegal robocalls because of the money they generate.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO