ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wmay.com

Comments / 21

guest
4d ago

Yeah, look at that grin; you can tell she is on the side of reducing the fetus to lower than human.

Reply(3)
10
kneegrowsunite
4d ago

Looks like she just won the lottery....maybe she did...lifelong do nothing job....

Reply
9
joe dupage
4d ago

Sorry she didn't need ID. they just imported Her from Mexico.

Reply(1)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Kelly
Person
Robin
wmay.com

Bailey, DeVore Demand Answers From Pritzker Over Thornley Case

Several Republicans say Governor JB Pritzker needs to answer questions about any involvement he had with a workers comp claim from a former campaign volunteer who is now under criminal indictment. Pritzker’s Republican opponent Darren Bailey and GOP candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore both say the case of Jenny...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Election Local#Dpi
wmay.com

Illinois Joins Robocall Litigation Task Force

If you’re tired of automated calls about your auto warranty or claiming to be from Social Security, you’ll want to hear about this. Illinois is joining a nationwide task force pursuing litigation against robocalls targeting Americans. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says all 50 states are part of the effort to investigate telecommunications companies that allow those calls to come in, often from foreign sources. Raoul says the companies have an obligation to ensure that calls using their networks are legal, but says often the companies turn a blind eye to illegal robocalls because of the money they generate.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Griffin Won’t Provide Financial Backing For Bailey

Not only is the richest man in Illinois moving out of the state, he’s also apparently turning off the flow of money that he had hoped would unseat Democratic Governor JB Pritzker. Billionaire Ken Griffin had poured $50 million into the campaign of Republican candidate Richard Irvin ahead of...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Aldermen Again Reject Wyndham Proposal

Springfield aldermen have again rejected a zoning variance that would have allowed the Wyndham City Centre to be sold and converted into a mix of apartments and hotel rooms. Aldermen voted to reconsider the proposal with some revisions, including an increase in the number of hotel rooms to 100 and a commitment from the prospective buyer to pay off a city lien of more than $800,000 for unpaid utility bills at the Wyndham. But some aldermen remain concerned about losing hundreds of hotel rooms and its impact on downtown conventions.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wmay.com

Action In Madigan Trial On Hold Until Next Year

There won’t be much movement in the racketeering case against former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan until 2023 at the earliest. The judge in the case is giving the defense until February 1st of next year to prepare pretrial motions in the case. Madigan’s lawyers say they need that long to go through the large amount of evidence and documents provided by prosecutors in the case.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy