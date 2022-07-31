$1.3 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Was Sold In Des Plaines

www.wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois’ share of...
Illinois quick hits: Carjacker charged; storms cause flooding; Democrats call for end to meddling
Illinois authorities continue to slap federal charges on carjackers. 19-year-old Kewan Tillman is charged with carjacking a vehicle last week while two children were in the car. The alleged incident took place at a gas station in Posen. The victim was able to remove the children before Tillman drove off. Police say he crashed and tried to carjack another vehicle when the driver pushed him to the ground and he was arrested.
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
Scene Of Canceled Drag Show Ordered To Halt Upcoming Special Events
A suburban Chicago restaurant that was forced to cancel a drag show this month after the business was vandalized has now been prohibited by its village government from holding future events. UpRising Bakery in Lake in the Hills had billed the drag show as a “family-friendly” event, but the day...
National bill to boost U.S. chip production supported by Illinois manufacturers
(The Center Square) – Supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how vulnerable the United States was to microchip shortages. That may change with the passage of new federal legislation. Illinois manufacturers support the move. The federal legislation that passed both chambers seeks to provide tens of...
Op-Ed: Speed keeps Chicago’s mayor safe, but speed cameras keep her in cash
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin once arrived in a large, black SUV at a news conference promoting higher fuel efficiency standards. Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed $5 billion in new taxes but ripped out the toilets from a mansion to dodge property taxes. Mayor Lori Lightfoot insisted speed cameras were about safety...
Illinois Joins Robocall Litigation Task Force
If you’re tired of automated calls about your auto warranty or claiming to be from Social Security, you’ll want to hear about this. Illinois is joining a nationwide task force pursuing litigation against robocalls targeting Americans. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says all 50 states are part of the effort to investigate telecommunications companies that allow those calls to come in, often from foreign sources. Raoul says the companies have an obligation to ensure that calls using their networks are legal, but says often the companies turn a blind eye to illegal robocalls because of the money they generate.
Appeal filed in lawsuit against Thornley that Attorney General Raoul got dismissed
(The Center Square) – An appeal has been filed in the case a member of the Illinois State Police Merit Board brought against Jenny Thornley, the former merit board employee at the center of a multipronged case of alleged worker’s compensation fraud with connections to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.
Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend
In Chicago, homicides and shootings are surging while carjackings and shoplifting are rampant. The town is becoming more like the Wild West – no law and no order. And much of the blame falls on its chief law enforcement officer, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx’s record...
Telephone Scammer Targets Illinois National Guard Members
It’s a new twist on a telephone scam… this one targeting members of the Illinois National Guard. A guardsman has reported receiving a call late last month from someone claiming to be a first sergeant and inquiring about back pay. The caller told the soldier to go online and access the military pay and leave system and give the caller information about his most recent paychecks. The solider was instructed to forward $278 through a payment app in order to receive $1,200 in back pay. The soldier became suspicious and notified his superiors, who told him to stop the payment and file a police report.
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
Bailey, DeVore Demand Answers From Pritzker Over Thornley Case
Several Republicans say Governor JB Pritzker needs to answer questions about any involvement he had with a workers comp claim from a former campaign volunteer who is now under criminal indictment. Pritzker’s Republican opponent Darren Bailey and GOP candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore both say the case of Jenny...
New labor rules impact Illinoisans employing domestic workers
(The Center Square) – Keep track of that nanny’s time and be sure to pay time-and-a-half for overtime. Illinoisans who employ domestic workers like nannies, caregivers or housekeepers have new policies they must follow like paying state’s minimum wage law. New rules finalized by the Illinois Department of Labor announced effective Monday include ensuring overtime pay, meal times and rest periods.
Bourne Signs Unity Pledge, Will Back Bailey For Governor
She gave up a safe seat in the Illinois House to make an unsuccessful run for Illinois lieutenant governor. Now Republican state Representative Avery Bourne is weighing her next career steps. Bourne was the running mate of Richard Irvin, who came in third in the six-way GOP primary for governor. She says for now, she is focused on constituent service as she wraps up her time in the General Assembly.
Action In Madigan Trial On Hold Until Next Year
There won’t be much movement in the racketeering case against former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan until 2023 at the earliest. The judge in the case is giving the defense until February 1st of next year to prepare pretrial motions in the case. Madigan’s lawyers say they need that long to go through the large amount of evidence and documents provided by prosecutors in the case.
