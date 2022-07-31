Amazon Workers In Joliet Allege Racially Hostile Workplace

www.wmay.com
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
City of Berwyn fires employee who admitted to yelling racial slur at contractor
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn city employee who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man was fired, the city announced.While disciplinary actions are typically confidential, the city said on Monday it was disclosing the termination of the employee, identified as Sarah Lopez, for making the comment while performing her duties as a city blight officer. The firing came after a full investigation in accordance with the due process rights given to city employees under a collective bargaining agreement, the city said.Phillip Robbin, who was hired to remove a tree from a property in Berwyn told CBS 2's Marissa...
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
CBS News
Urban Prep Academies administrator forced out over claims of inappropriate relationship with student
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An administrator at Urban Prep Academies has been forced out after the Chicago Public Schools found he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. CPS Chief Portfolio Officer Alfonso Carmona issued a letter about the issue Wednesday to Urban Prep parents. The letter did...
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death
Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
fox32chicago.com
UpRising Bakery owner says village discriminated against her after business was vandalized prior to drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery owner states that she and her business are facing discrimination from her local government after being targeted with what she considers a hate crime. Corinna Bendel Sac's UpRising Bakery and Cafe in the village of Lake in the Hills, Ill., has...
Berwyn school district board member, city employee who admitted using racial slur fired
According to a police report, Lopez told a responding officer she did call Robbin the "N" word and then said, "I am so sick and tired of these people!"
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend
In Chicago, homicides and shootings are surging while carjackings and shoplifting are rampant. The town is becoming more like the Wild West – no law and no order. And much of the blame falls on its chief law enforcement officer, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx’s record...
cwbchicago.com
Lollapalooza guard made bogus mass shooting threat so she could leave work early, prompting emergency terrorism investigation by FBI and Chicago police: prosecutors
A Lollapalooza security guard circulated false plans for a mass shooting at the music festival so she could leave work early, prosecutors said. Instead of being sent home early, Janya Williams, 18, found herself in the crosshairs of an FBI and Chicago police terrorism investigation. “Mass shooting at 4 p.m....
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago 911 dispatcher resigns, blasts Lightfoot's 'lies and corruption': 'I don't stand for that'
CHICAGO - A Chicago 911 dispatcher said Tuesday he has resigned from his job over what he sees as a lack of support for law enforcement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials. Keith Thornton Jr., joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the lawlessness and out-of-control crime that...
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
cwbchicago.com
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City man armed with gun carjacked mom, her 2 kids at Posen gas station: officials
POSEN, Ill. - A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a mother who was with her two children at a gas station in suburban Chicago last month, and then stealing her vehicle before crashing it. On July 27, 2022, officials say Kewan A. Tillman approached the mother...
cwbchicago.com
Three MORE people charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza. Prosecutors say they were busted with 18 phones.
Prosecutors on Tuesday accused three more people from other states of working as a phone theft crew at Lollapalooza. When undercover Chicago cops apprehended the trio on Sunday, they allegedly had 18 phones on them. Four other out-of-state residents were previously charged with organized phone theft at the annual music...
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Head of FBI Chicago, first African-American to lead division, retiring
CHICAGO — The head of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office has announced his retirement. Emmerson Buie, a Chicago native and the first Black man to ever lead the Chicago office, is stepping away after three years in the high-profile job. Buie was the leader of an office of 1,100 people that oversees investigations into […]
Naperville Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on property damage, theft
CHICAGO (CBS) – Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and theft.The Naperville Police Department is attempting to identify the subjects shown in images provided by Crime Stoppers who entered the Odyssey Fun World, located at 3440 Odyssey Court, on July 12 shortly before 10 p.m.Police also released a video of the alleged incident. The video appears to show the suspects taking items from behind a counter.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through its website at napervillecrimestoppers.com. All callers may remain anonymous.
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
