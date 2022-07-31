Bills running back room strengthened by cohesive dynamic

www.whec.com
Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice
Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
How Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey Are Shaping the Next Wave of the Bills Offense
Quarterbacks fail in the NFL, sure. But more often they are failed. This was the epiphany Bills general manager Brandon Beane had while studying quarterbacks prior to the 2018 draft. Beane scrutinized the careers of former top prospects who made it, along with ones who didn’t, and found that, overwhelmingly, those in stable organizations with more continuity were more successful. “We’d look at ‘Why did this guy fail?’ Well, three head coaches, or two GMs, it’s crazy,” Beane said this week. “Constant turnover, different coordinators every year.”
'Lights out in Buffalo': Legendary Vin Sully called this Bills overtime win
The sports world lost a legend this week. All-time great play-by-play man Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. Most known for his baseball calls, especially with the Dodgers, Scully actually had a versatile resume. He was on numerous NFL and football broadcasts during his career. And yes,...
Sean McDermott: Bills' Isaiah McKenzie looking at 'potential full-time role'
Just looking on paper it appeared that Isaiah McKenzie has a pretty big opportunity ahead of him in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills. The team released Cole Beasley this spring, who roamed the slot receiver spot for the past few years. McKenzie had gotten some spells there and just last season he had a huge 11 catch, 125-yard outing against the New England Patriots.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Bills ‘Soft & Overrated’ or NFL-Best 15-2 Record?
The job is to remove some of the “luck factor” by reducing some of the “wart factor.”
