Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Community Shield Player Ratings

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium to give Jurgen Klopp his first taste of victory in the Community Shield. LFCTR take a look at the player ratings.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium to give Jurgen Klopp his first taste of victory in the Community Shield. LFCTR take a look at the player ratings.

The Reds dominated most of the match and deservedly took the lead in the first half. Despite Pep Guardiola's side responding in the second half, the victors managed to regain and then extend the lead.

So, who stood out in Liverpool's impressive win, as they start their season successfully.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Adrian - 6.5/10

The stand-in keeper had a typical Adrian performance. Made some decent saves, despite most of them being straight at him, only to make a mistake for the Manchester City goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

Sensational performance as per for the world's best right-back. His passing was on point, switching the ball across the pitch effortlessly. His goal may have taken a deflection, but it was well-hit.

Joel Matip - 7/10

Alongside Van Dijk, Matip did a fantastic job at shutting out service to Erling Haaland. The control Liverpool had started from the back, where the calm and collective centre-back played brilliantly.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Virgil Van Dijk - 7/10

Virgil is just Virgil. Another expected performance by the Dutchman. Cruising around and clearing anything or anyone that comes near him. Erling Haaland soon realised that he isn't in the Bundesliga much longer.

Andy Robertson - 7.5/10

This is the Robbo we love to see. Flying down the wing, linking up with Luis Diaz and still being solid in defence. Last season, the Scotland captain wasn't at his best, let's hope yesterday's match was the start of getting back there.

Fabinho - 7/10

Solid. No other word can describe Fabinho better. Despite Manchester City's best efforts in the second half, along with the centre-backs, the Brazilian was up to the task, making sure Pep's side never got a clear-cut chance.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jordan Henderson - 8.5/10

Much more like it from the Liverpool captain. His future in the first team has been questioned over the last year, including from myself. However, Hendo turned up yesterday and was all over the pitch.

Thiago Alcantara - 8.5/10

The definition of smooth. It is an absolute pleasure to witness this man in a Liverpool shirt. He makes the game look so simple, even against one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. Big season ahead for the Spaniard.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

We have the Egyptian King back. Salah is looking as sharp as ever, which will terrify the other 19 Premier League clubs. Took his penalty very well. Swagger in his step, a smile upon his face and defenders on the floor. Mohamed Salah is more than ready for another incredible season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

Firmino was the only player that failed to impress yesterday. A start for the Brazilian wasn't a shock but Darwin Nunez coming on highlighted how much Bobby didn't impact the match.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Very sharp as per, but not quite at his best. His drive and speed are always a threat and kept the Manchester City defence on their toes. Once he gets going this season, he will be one to watch.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez - 8/10

Game changer. He and the fanbase needed this. The Uruguayan won the penalty which took The Reds into the lead, and then went on a scored the third. Caused the opponents to re-think when coming on, as they realised how much of a threat he was.

Harvey Elliot - 7/10

A decent cameo from the youngster, adding more of an attacking spark from the centre. Elliot took the ball at every opportunity, linking up well with Mohamed Salah. This could be his season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

James Milner - 6.5/10

Did what he had to do, which James Milner usually does. Came on for Trent and gave a calmness when Liverpool needed it. Can't say we will see much of the Yorkshire lad this season, but when we do, it will be in situations such as this.

Naby Keita - N/A

Fabio Carvalho - N/A

Curtis Jones - N/A

Man Of The Match

Jordan Henderson's performance summed up the entire team. The Liverpool captain led by example and guided his side to more success. More Hendo shuffles, please.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |