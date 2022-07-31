ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Community Shield Player Ratings

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2252GK_0gzSHcwl00

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium to give Jurgen Klopp his first taste of victory in the Community Shield. LFCTR take a look at the player ratings.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium to give Jurgen Klopp his first taste of victory in the Community Shield. LFCTR take a look at the player ratings.

The Reds dominated most of the match and deservedly took the lead in the first half. Despite Pep Guardiola's side responding in the second half, the victors managed to regain and then extend the lead.

So, who stood out in Liverpool's impressive win, as they start their season successfully.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Adrian - 6.5/10
The stand-in keeper had a typical Adrian performance. Made some decent saves, despite most of them being straight at him, only to make a mistake for the Manchester City goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10
Sensational performance as per for the world's best right-back. His passing was on point, switching the ball across the pitch effortlessly. His goal may have taken a deflection, but it was well-hit.

Joel Matip - 7/10
Alongside Van Dijk, Matip did a fantastic job at shutting out service to Erling Haaland. The control Liverpool had started from the back, where the calm and collective centre-back played brilliantly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240BIr_0gzSHcwl00

IMAGO / Xinhua

Virgil Van Dijk - 7/10
Virgil is just Virgil. Another expected performance by the Dutchman. Cruising around and clearing anything or anyone that comes near him. Erling Haaland soon realised that he isn't in the Bundesliga much longer.

Andy Robertson - 7.5/10
This is the Robbo we love to see. Flying down the wing, linking up with Luis Diaz and still being solid in defence. Last season, the Scotland captain wasn't at his best, let's hope yesterday's match was the start of getting back there.

Fabinho - 7/10
Solid. No other word can describe Fabinho better. Despite Manchester City's best efforts in the second half, along with the centre-backs, the Brazilian was up to the task, making sure Pep's side never got a clear-cut chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlY2g_0gzSHcwl00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jordan Henderson - 8.5/10
Much more like it from the Liverpool captain. His future in the first team has been questioned over the last year, including from myself. However, Hendo turned up yesterday and was all over the pitch.

Thiago Alcantara - 8.5/10
The definition of smooth. It is an absolute pleasure to witness this man in a Liverpool shirt. He makes the game look so simple, even against one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. Big season ahead for the Spaniard.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10
We have the Egyptian King back. Salah is looking as sharp as ever, which will terrify the other 19 Premier League clubs. Took his penalty very well. Swagger in his step, a smile upon his face and defenders on the floor. Mohamed Salah is more than ready for another incredible season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKt7d_0gzSHcwl00

IMAGO / PA Images

Roberto Firmino - 6/10
Firmino was the only player that failed to impress yesterday. A start for the Brazilian wasn't a shock but Darwin Nunez coming on highlighted how much Bobby didn't impact the match.

Luis Diaz - 7/10
Very sharp as per, but not quite at his best. His drive and speed are always a threat and kept the Manchester City defence on their toes. Once he gets going this season, he will be one to watch.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez - 8/10
Game changer. He and the fanbase needed this. The Uruguayan won the penalty which took The Reds into the lead, and then went on a scored the third. Caused the opponents to re-think when coming on, as they realised how much of a threat he was.

Harvey Elliot - 7/10
A decent cameo from the youngster, adding more of an attacking spark from the centre. Elliot took the ball at every opportunity, linking up well with  Mohamed Salah. This could be his season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMrIp_0gzSHcwl00

IMAGO / Sportimage

James Milner - 6.5/10
Did what he had to do, which James Milner usually does. Came on for Trent and gave a calmness when Liverpool needed it. Can't say we will see much of the Yorkshire lad this season, but when we do, it will be in situations such as this.

Naby Keita - N/A

Fabio Carvalho - N/A

Curtis Jones - N/A

Man Of The Match

Jordan Henderson's performance summed up the entire team. The Liverpool captain led by example and guided his side to more success. More Hendo shuffles, please.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
James Milner
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Reds#Imago
LFCTransferRoom

‘Liverpool Will Be One of the Top Sides in Europe Again Next Season’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Looks Ahead to Liverpool’s Season

Last time out Liverpool reached all finals available to them, playing in every single fixture possible within the season. Finishing the season with a domestic double narrowly missing out on Premier League and Champions League success. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel expects more of the same in the upcoming campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

‘The Teams Closest to City and Liverpool Are Probably Chelsea and Tottenham’ - John Barnes on the Premier League Title Race

Almost all Premier League sides have been active in the transfer window this summer, with high profile names such as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus making the switch to rival sides, arrivals of europeon superstars such as Haaland and Nunez, Liverpool legend John Barnes has had his say on the upcoming Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy