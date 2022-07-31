Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

fox59.com
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says
A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting early Thursday on the city's east side, police say.
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
Person fatally shot in self-defense after suspected robbery, IMPD says
One person was shot to death early Wednesday after he attempted rob a home on the city's east side, and the suspected shooter is in police custody, an official said.
WISH-TV
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
wabcradio.com
Man Charged With Murder in Weekend Slaying of Indiana Cop
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Elwood Shooting Suspect: Attorneys explain sentencing in Indiana
Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,” said the victim’s boyfriend Thomas Wilhite. Holding […]
Indiana police officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested after car chase
The suspect was captured roughly 30 minutes later after a car chase, state police said.
Fox 59
Update on criminal history of suspect accused of killing Elwood officer
Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer. https://fox59.com/news/court-doc-suspect-in-elwood-officers-death-made-song-saying-he-would-kill-police-if-caught/
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
Fox 59
What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder
Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college. https://fox59.com/news/what-happened-to-rodney-mitchell-police-continue-to-investigate-2019-murder/
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
wrtv.com
Man killed Saturday night during shooting at Muncie Walmart
MUNCIE — One man is dead after Muncie Police were dispatched around 8:44 p.m. on July 30, to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart North, located at 4801 West Clara Lane. When arriving at the scene, police found Sam Gillum on the parking lot ground,...
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
