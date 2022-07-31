DC public schools prepping learners with pre-K family toolkit

wtop.com
WTOP
Hundreds of LGBTQIA+ students raise concern about draft Va. policy
More than 600 Virginia students are urging the state’s Department of Education to change guidelines they say would classify any references to LGBTQIA+ people and events as sexually explicit content. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed SB 656, a bill that requires parents to be notified when school materials...
WTOP
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
WTOP
Bowie State criminal justice expert on what’s needed to address increase in gun violence
D.C. is seeing an increase in homicides, even as it continues to fund programs that it hopes will deter crime. Compared to the same time period last year, homicides are up in the District by 11%, according to the latest numbers reported by D.C. police. So, how soon will those programs works?
WTOP
DC metro unemployment creeps up
Unemployment rates in June were lower than a year ago in almost all metropolitan areas, though the unemployment rate in the D.C. metro area crept up from the previous month. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the D.C. region’s jobless rate in June was 3.7%, up from 3.3% in May. In June 2021, the D.C. metro’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
WTOP
On National Night Out, gun violence on DC residents’ minds
Some of the District’s top public safety leaders led a National Night Out in Northeast D.C. Tuesday night. The annual event, which had been curtailed by COVID-19 in the last few years, unfolded in Lincoln Park, bringing together police and neighbors to promote safer neighborhoods. But some of the...
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
WTOP
Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, while it received millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The...
WTOP
4 DC firefighters file $10 million lawsuit alleging race, gender discrimination
Four D.C. firefighters have filed a $10 million race and gender discrimination lawsuit against the District. In their lawsuit, veteran firefighters Jadonna Sanders, Shalonda Smith, Takeva Thomas and Bolatito Ajose — four African American women — said that they have experienced racial and gender discrimination in pay and promotions, and have faced harsher discipline than their white colleagues.
WTOP
Dangerous heat, thunderstorms forecast for DC area
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the D.C. area between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. A heat index “around 105 is expected,” as hot temperatures and high humidity “may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to a National Weather Service advisory.
WTOP
I-66 toll lanes scheduled to open in December
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. With less than six months until the expected opening date for the Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, work crews are cranking through over $30 million worth of work per month as they race to the megaproject’s finish line.
WTOP
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem, a potential...
WTOP
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed Wednesday in car accident, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed Wednesday in car accident, her office says. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Former rivals offer Wes Moore their full support at Democratic unity rally
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. They are running against Republicans who have described as unelectable extremists. But Maryland Democrats came together on Monday to declare that they will campaign hard between now and November — and that they will not take any race for granted.
WTOP
DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest
A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road in Northwest D.C as the officer was directing traffic. A spokesperson with the D.C. police said the driver of...
WTOP
Man arrested in June stabbing aboard a Metrobus in DC
Metro Transit police have arrested a suspect in connection with the June stabbing aboard a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Jabari Tate, 23, faces a charge of assault with intent to kill. Metro Transit police tweeted Wednesday that the Southeast D.C. man was arrested without incident in Northeast on Tuesday with...
WTOP
Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ will not re-test DNA evidence, but is challenging it
The man police have called the Potomac River Rapist after a string of attacks in the 1990s was in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday. Giles Warrick is scheduled to go on trial right after Thanksgiving in the rape and killing of Christine Mirzayan, 28, who was abducted off the street and dragged into a wooded area in Georgetown in 1998.
WTOP
DC’s FiscalNote rings NYSE opening Bell after Monday’s IPO
Data tracking company FiscalNote, which also owns CQ Roll Call, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, to mark the company’s recent listing on the NYSE. FiscalNote began trading on the NYSE Aug. 1 after completing a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Co. (SPAC)...
WTOP
Police identify NC man found dead along Delaware road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a man dead.
