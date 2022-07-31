Jamie Carragher Expects Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to Suffer Social Media Abuse From ‘Clowns'

Jamie Carragher expects Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to suffer the same online abuse as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Community Shield.

Jamie Carragher expects Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to suffer the same online abuse as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Community Shield.

Both Haaland and Nunez were under the spotlight after big money moves in the summer transfer window at the traditional season curtain raiser at the King Power Stadium.

The Norwegian international missed a great opportunity to get off the mark on home soil after scoring his first for the Cityzens in Green Bay against Bayern Munich.

And for contrast, the Uruguayan came on as a second-half substitute, winning a crucial penalty and putting the game beyond doubt with a goal in stoppage time.

The Reds’ club-record signing from Benfica was mocked across social media for his performances in pre-season.

Various Twitter profiles ridiculed the Uruguayan with videos of his mistakes before Nunez provided an injury-time goal along with winning the penalty in his first competitive appearance.

Carragher was quick to point out that the same would happen for the Manchester City striker, hitting out at the ‘clowns’ who spend time looking for a reaction from these sorts of posts.

He wrote on Twitter: “The Haaland banter compilations will be everywhere this week after that miss, just like Nunez last week. From who have never kicked a ball in their life.”

Pep Guardiola was keen to comment on this as well in his post-match interview.

"It is good for him to see the reality in a new country and a new league but he was there. He didn't score. He has incredible quality and he will do it" The Catalan manager said.

"When Erling Haaland scored in the States everyone talked about how impressive he was. He was there and had the chances - nothing changes. He's strong. Another time he will put it in the net. It's football."

Read More Manchester City Coverage: