ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy

By Kirsten Glavin
NECN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck. After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care...
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth

Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
YARMOUTH, MA
NECN

Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury

A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Accidents
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Quincy, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
REVERE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
NECN

Pedestrian Badly Hurt During Overnight Crash in Boston

A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Roxbury and Jamaica Plain line in Boston, according to police. The call for the pedestrian crash came in just before 10 p.m., according to Boston police. It happened by the intersection of Seaver Street and Walnut Ave.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach

A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building

Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
CHELSEA, MA
Daily Voice

Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
capecod.com

Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
SANDWICH, MA
NECN

Man Indicted for Arson in Fire at Wind Tiki Restaurant in Webster

A man has been indicted in connection with a fire that destroyed the Wind Tiki restaurant in March, a popular spot for Chinese food in Webster, Massachusetts. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, was indicted on 14 charges by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Friday. The charges include arson, breaking and entering and vandalism, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.
WEBSTER, MA
NECN

Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden

Authorities are trying to track down the person who abandoned a 1-year-old Chihuahua in Malden last week, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced

A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery

Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
PEMBROKE, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian hit by car in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood

BOSTON — A person was seriously injured when they were hit by a car Tuesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The incident happened near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street at around around 10 p.m. Boston police said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet

Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Two People Transported with Gunshot Wounds in Roxbury: EMS

Two people with gunshot wounds were transported by Boston EMS from Roxbury Sunday night, according to a lieutenant with Emergency Medical Services. EMS responded to Washington Street and Roxbury Street around 10:30 p.m., according to first responders. Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, Boston EMS said. An agency spokesperson...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy