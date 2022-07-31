Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy

www.necn.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
whdh.com
Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck. After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care...
NECN
Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth
Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
NECN
Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury
A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
NECN
First Responders in Chelsea Make ‘Aggressive Attack' to Knock Down Fire
A fire broke out overnight at a three-decker building in Chelsea, Mass. that took an aggressive response by first responders to knock down. The call came in for the fire on John Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Chelsea Fire Department Chief Leonard Albanese. The first firefighters to...
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
whdh.com
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
NECN
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts. Topsfield fire and rescue said they received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was at Pye Brook Park with...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
NECN
Pedestrian Badly Hurt During Overnight Crash in Boston
A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Roxbury and Jamaica Plain line in Boston, according to police. The call for the pedestrian crash came in just before 10 p.m., according to Boston police. It happened by the intersection of Seaver Street and Walnut Ave.
NECN
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
nbcboston.com
Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
NECN
Man Indicted for Arson in Fire at Wind Tiki Restaurant in Webster
A man has been indicted in connection with a fire that destroyed the Wind Tiki restaurant in March, a popular spot for Chinese food in Webster, Massachusetts. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, was indicted on 14 charges by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Friday. The charges include arson, breaking and entering and vandalism, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.
NECN
Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden
Authorities are trying to track down the person who abandoned a 1-year-old Chihuahua in Malden last week, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
NECN
Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced
A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
WCVB
Pedestrian hit by car in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
BOSTON — A person was seriously injured when they were hit by a car Tuesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The incident happened near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street at around around 10 p.m. Boston police said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
NECN
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
NECN
Two People Transported with Gunshot Wounds in Roxbury: EMS
Two people with gunshot wounds were transported by Boston EMS from Roxbury Sunday night, according to a lieutenant with Emergency Medical Services. EMS responded to Washington Street and Roxbury Street around 10:30 p.m., according to first responders. Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, Boston EMS said. An agency spokesperson...
