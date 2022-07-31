Commonwealth Games: NI's Carly McNaul through as Hill and McMillan advance in pool

www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
Paul Stewart: Survivor hopes course stops future sports abuse
A former Stoke City, Tottenham and England player said he hoped a new safeguarding course prevents children being sexually abused like he was. Paul Stewart revealed in 2016 he was abused by a coach for four years as a child. He worked with an online training firm to put together...
Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police
Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
Helicopter drawn on beach highlights MoD sites danger
A 100m (330ft) long military helicopter has been drawn on a Devon beach to highlight the dangers of armed forces sites that are shared with the public. The Chinook has been drawn on Saunton Sands beach, near Braunton. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it was urging holidaymakers and locals...
