The music of Cat Stevens comes to Lincoln Theater

Our Point is buzzing with activities this time of the year. Cottages are filled with people escaping the heat and finding relief by the water. The Winnegance cottage had its share of visitors. Their visitors from Seattle, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania took advantage of all the excitement the Boothbay region has on offer: going on the Boothbay Harbor House and Garden tour, taking a golf cart tour of the trolls at CMBG, boat ride in the harbor, Oak Point Reserve walk, swimming off the dock and Juniper Point beach, and, of course, a lobster feast too. Lifelong friends; how special!

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO