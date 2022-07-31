The music of Cat Stevens comes to Lincoln Theater

www.boothbayregister.com
Harbor Theater appeal letters arriving soon
“As a kid your world is kinda small ... I grew up with a need for adventure, a desire for escape … and I had an unquenchable imagination … the library offered me so much early on. And when I was old enough, I could go to the movies and that’s when the world opened up to me.” - Kim Martin/Eventide Specialties, Harbor Theater board member.
Cheers & Jeers
Cheers & Jeers is a feature I remember from the days of reading TV Guide. TV Guide, for those born after the advent of cable TV and the internet, is a small, bi-weekly magazine which lists upcoming TV programs, contains features on shows, actors and actresses, a TV crossword puzzle and a Cheers & Jeers section.
2022 Augusta Family Fun Night Was Full Of Love & Community
Last night at Mill Park we celebrated community and connection. That is exactly what the Augusta Police Department wanted when they put this event together. Which event am I referring to? The 2nd Annual Augusta Family Fun Night!. The best part about the event was that it was completely free!...
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
Juniper and McKown Points Column: Visitors, history talk and more
Our Point is buzzing with activities this time of the year. Cottages are filled with people escaping the heat and finding relief by the water. The Winnegance cottage had its share of visitors. Their visitors from Seattle, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania took advantage of all the excitement the Boothbay region has on offer: going on the Boothbay Harbor House and Garden tour, taking a golf cart tour of the trolls at CMBG, boat ride in the harbor, Oak Point Reserve walk, swimming off the dock and Juniper Point beach, and, of course, a lobster feast too. Lifelong friends; how special!
First Friday Art Tour Aug.5
Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Paintings ... sculpture ... mixed media ... assemblage art ... photography ... pottery ... weaving ... fiber art Participating galleries feature new work, hold open houses with refreshments, studio tours, and often offer live demonstrations. Go ahead - take a walk - on the creative side!
Bay Chamber launches August concerts
Bay Chamber Concerts and Music school launches week one of its August season with three concerts. On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m., Envision Chamber Music Workshop faculty members will perform a free concert at the Rockport Opera House. The program includes music by Piazzolla, Marquez, Mozart and more and features violinists Sophie and Josie Davis, violist Colin Wheatley, cellists Julia Henderson and Nora Willauer, bassist Nate Martin and pianist Margarita Rovenskaya.
Returning to Round Pond
Following looping routes to and from Round Pond on the Pemaquid Peninsula, seafood spots and shops, coves, and villages come to life for summertime along Muscongus Bay. It’s the 1980s in New Harbor. At least, that’s the vibe in the wooden-paneled dining room on a fishing wharf that has been operating as Shaw’s Fish and Lobster since 1988. Perched over the narrow harbor, the classic waterside restaurant has just opened for the season. On a spring Friday the kitchen crew is cooking up lunch orders: lobster rolls, steamed lobsters and clams, platters of french fries, and plates stacked with fried and broiled seafood.
Preserving ‘the howling wilderness’
A Civil War bullet, a homemade telephone, pewter from the 1700s. Want to read a ship’s log from the 1800s? Or see the 19th century deed for Caleb Hodgdon’s property in East Boothbay? How about baskets made by Penobscot Indians a century ago?. With files ranging from “Adams”...
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
Taste of Waterville prepares for annual event
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville. The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m. It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks. There...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
MaineGeneral Medical Center issues call for artists
MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Art Committee invites Maine artists to submit proposals to display and sell their work at a MaineGeneral facility. Those selected will have an opportunity to hang their art in the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta or the Thayer Center for Health in Waterville for a period of eight weeks.
Debby Schling Celebrates 15 Years at Newcastle Realty
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine ‘home’ for over twenty years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Mid-coast communities. Debby takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many families and individuals to Lincoln County, using such knowledge to provide top-notch real estate services to buyers and sellers alike.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
Maine Lobstermen’s Association appreciates Brady’s fundraiser
Lobster is the iconic symbol of the state of Maine, but new federal regulations threaten the future of this fishery. To boost the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s (MLA) effort to preserve this way of life, the Boothbay Harbor community is teaming up to host a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 7. The event, a community lobster dinner, raffle, and auction, will be held at Brady’s, 25 Union Street, from 3-6 p.m. and proceeds will be donated to the MLA’s “Save Maine Lobstermen” campaign.
Return of the Keepers to Burnt Island Light Series
My husband Steve and I just returned home in Stockbridge, Vermont from our time on Burnt Island as volunteer Keepers in July. What a wonderful experience meeting new community members from Boothbay, folks who came ashore in their kayaks, guests at Spruce Point Inn, and all the folks who took the tour on Balmy Days Cruises from so many states in our country and beyond our US borders.
