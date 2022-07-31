Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin claims bronze for Great Britain

www.bbc.co.uk
1,600-year-old Anglo-Saxon cemetery holds speared man and wealthy woman
A wealthy pagan burial ground, dating from the first years of the Anglo-Saxon invasion of Britain during the fifth century A.D., has been uncovered near London ahead of a high-speed rail project, known as High Speed 2 (HS2). The new discoveries, which include more than 100 skeletons, are among the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy
The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.
CBS Sports
Eritrea track team members disappear after World Athletics Championships
A coach and four athletes from the Eritrea men's track and field team have been reported missing after participating in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., according to a report by Fox12. The five were reported as missing on Sunday, the last day of the track and field meet.
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England
Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Tennis-Venus Williams loses on singles return at Citi Open
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Venus Williams was disappointed not to give the crowd the win they wanted on Monday after the former world number one suffered an opening round defeat at the WTA 250 Citi Open on her return to singles action after almost a year out.
Mystery behind medieval 'bed burials' in UK possibly solved
On rare occasions in medieval mainland Europe, the cream of the crop — those who were wealthy or noble — were sometimes buried as if they were going to sleep, interred on their beds in what is known as a bed burial. However, it was unclear how this practice spread to England. Now, new research reveals that bed burials gained traction in the seventh century A.D. along with the spread of Christianity and soon became a common burial rite for women.
allthatsinteresting.com
A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction
The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
BBC
French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
Hidden women of history: Kudnarto, the Kaurna woman who made South Australian legal history
Kudnarto, a Kaurna woman, married shepherd Thomas Adams on 27 January 1848. Theirs was the first legal marriage between an Aboriginal woman and a colonist under colonial law in South Australia. The occasion was recorded by The South Australian. The bride, who took the name Mary Ann Adams, wore a neat gown and low boots. She wore no bonnet, but her hair was carefully dressed; and her whole appearance denoted cleanliness and comfort. She was deemed “remarkedly good looking”, hardworking and well-tempered. Her English as she repeated her vows was clear. Kudnarto was able to apply for Aboriginal reserve land for farming...
Rewilding: Before and after photos reveal stunning transformation of Scottish glen
In recent years people have increasingly heard of rewilding, but may not have seen the scale of the transformation it can have on a landscape.But new before and after pictures of a glen in southern Scotland show the astonishing changes which can take place in a relatively short amount of time when nature is allowed to return.The area in question is called Carrifran – a 1,600 acre ice-carved valley in the Moffat Hills in the southern uplands of Scotland – one of the country’s least populated regions.In 1996, plans were put together by the Borders Forest Trust to restore woodland...
Over 1,000 years after his death, king who gave name to Bluetooth at center of archaeological debate
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute. Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century.
US News and World Report
Amapiano Stars Put South African Dance Music on the Map
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African musical export Amapiano has crossed borders and cultural barriers, reaching as far as Japan. To top female artists Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo, who helped put the dance music genre on the map, it is about inclusivity. Mphela, 22, from Johannesburg's Soweto township, took a...
BBC
Helicopter drawn on beach highlights MoD sites danger
A 100m (330ft) long military helicopter has been drawn on a Devon beach to highlight the dangers of armed forces sites that are shared with the public. The Chinook has been drawn on Saunton Sands beach, near Braunton. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it was urging holidaymakers and locals...
Atlas Obscura
The Duke of Wellington’s Mounting Stone
Along London’s famous Pall Mall, amongst its many fashionable buildings, you can find one of Britain’s most famous private social clubs, the Athenaeum Club, long famed for its membership, which has encompassed the most powerful gentlemen of British society for almost 200 years. Outside this prestigious site, is...
