STL Aquarium shares biofacts for Shark Week

fox2now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
World Bird Sanctuary hosts a concert this weekend
ST. LOUIS – On a nice day, when the sun rises, you will often hear birds in concert. That’s also the name of an event coming up at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park. Executive Director Roger Holloway has more on this event. Click here for more information.
Watch How Kali the Saint Louis Zoo Polar Bear Deals with the Heat
Having a hard time dealing with the heat this week? You should try it if you're a polar bear. On second thought, don't. The Saint Louis Zoo has shared video showing how Kali, their polar bear is dealing with record temps. The Saint Louis Zoo just dropped video today showing...
FOX 2
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
See the history of Cottleville at Frankie Marin’s Garden
ST. LOUIS – There’s a new outdoor entertainment facility in Cottleville. Food trucks are everywhere and the menu includes hundreds of different spirits from whiskey distilleries. Margie Ellisor visited live from Frankie Martin’s Garden to highlight one of the more historic aspects you’ll find there. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis is most desired Airbnb destination in Missouri, study says
As families plan out some of their final summer vacations, St. Louis could be among the top choices for lodging, at least when it comes to options outside of traditional hotels.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
Do You Love Meat? This Meat-Themed Store Would Be Heaven For You
It should be no surprise that in the state of Missouri, we love meat! I haven't run into too many vegetarians around town. I know my co-workers all enjoy various kinds of meat. If you happen to be a big steak connoisseur, you may want to check out Paul's Market in St Louis. Let's find out why they call it "The Biggest Little Steak Store".
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL
ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.
Hundreds pack as flood aid center in Florissant closes early due to storms
An emergency response center set up to help victims of last week's flood was closed early as another round of heavy rain and winds rolled through the greater St. Louis region Wednesday afternoon.
KMOV
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Money Saver: 22nd-Anniversary Sale at Super Jeweler
ST. LOUIS – It’s the 22nd-Anniversary Sale going on right now at Super Jeweler online offering you deep discounts. Celebrate by saving up to 78% off on select items when you enter a coupon code at checkout. You’ll find deals on diamond necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets.
Scattered tree damage from storms around St. Ann
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
Prep work starts on Forest Park waterways project
ST. LOUIS – Crews are taking the first steps in a years-long project to restore and improve Forest Park’s lakes and river system. Announced in November 2019, the $10.5 million project is focused on beautifying three of the park’s lakes, improving shoreline access and stormwater collection, adding visitor amenities and planting hundreds of new trees, all to make sweeping improvements to the region’s recreational crown jewel.
Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.
FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
Tax-Free Weekend includes Des Peres for first time ever
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tax-Free Weekend is the perfect time to save some coins as you get your back-to-school shopping done. It happens this weekend. Des Peres will be participating in the holiday for the first time ever. So more savings will be available at West County Center. Their marketing director Sean Phillips explained everything shoppers need to know. Click here for more information.
MSD crews prep for next round of rain in St. Louis
After assisting with two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, crews from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District are preparing for the next round of rain and storms Wednesday afternoon.
Ozark Run Scenic Byway would run from St. Louis to Branson
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites along the way.
Strong storms cause damage, power outages in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain fell in St. Louis a little more than a week after historic rainfall hit the region, causing flooding. A storm with intense lightning moved through Wednesday night, and more storms fired up Thursday morning. Thursday Morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0