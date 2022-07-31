Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

cbs4indy.com
Related
cbs4indy.com
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine.
cbs4indy.com
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate.
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
cbs4indy.com
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Previously convicted Lyft driver had warrant for arrest when he crashed in Fishers
INDIANAPOLIS — A Lyft driver had an active warrant for his arrest when he crashed in Fishers, leading to a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The DOJ said 34-year-old Terrance Clarke, of Athens, Georgia, was convicted in 2017...
cbs4indy.com
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly TH shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 20-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 20, of Lafayette, for the charge of murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Deadly shooting under investigation
Police say a shooting on the far east side appears to be an act of self-defense. Girl rescued after boy climbs on roof during Marion …. 3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman …. ‘He’s a true hero’: New mural to pay tribute to fallen …
cbs4indy.com
Arrest in death of woman hit by car in July
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has arrested a woman for her alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame, who died after being hit by a car just over a week ago. On Saturday, July 23, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Chester...
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police: Man pointing gun at traffic had ‘suspicious packages and a chemical odor’ at apartment
FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man accused of pointing a gun at traffic Sunday had “suspicious packages and a chemical odor” at his apartment, according to the Fishers Police Department. Darrell Ryan Scott, age 39, was arrested charged with pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,”...
wrtv.com
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
WANE-TV
Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Elwood Police Department officer dead. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Elwood. That’s about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne. An Elwood Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indy woman charged after buying gun for minor to commit crime
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman accused of buying a gun for a minor who she knew intended to use it to commit a violent crime is facing charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Tyesha Clark, age 38, was charged with unlawful transfer of a handgun to a...
cbs4indy.com
Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A jury convicted an East Chicago man of molesting a child since she was 7 years old. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case shows the most recent case happened in June 2020 while Jason Walden was visiting the girl’s parents to help remodel their home. The girl told a forensic investigator that almost every time he came over, he would make her undress and do things to her, telling her not to tell her parents.
Comments / 0