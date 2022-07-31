ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorel Ortega's contract with Minnesota detailed

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft took place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega was selected in the sixth round (No. 174 overall).

The 6-foot, 194-pound Ortega appeared in 66 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee. He recorded 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 57 runs, 76 hits, 20 doubles, four triples, 25 walks and three stolen bases in 2022.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline detailed Ortega signing with Minnesota.

“Sixth-rounder Jorel Ortega signs with Twins for $250k (slot 174 value = $301,200),” Callis announced. “Consistent hard contact, 18 HR in lone season as starter, solid arm.”

