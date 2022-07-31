ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games: Para-cyclist James Ball wins first Wales 2022 gold

BBC
 4 days ago
www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
BBC

Paul Stewart: Survivor hopes course stops future sports abuse

A former Stoke City, Tottenham and England player said he hoped a new safeguarding course prevents children being sexually abused like he was. Paul Stewart revealed in 2016 he was abused by a coach for four years as a child. He worked with an online training firm to put together...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic

A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
ACCIDENTS
Luke Pollard
Rhys James
BBC

Helicopter drawn on beach highlights MoD sites danger

A 100m (330ft) long military helicopter has been drawn on a Devon beach to highlight the dangers of armed forces sites that are shared with the public. The Chinook has been drawn on Saunton Sands beach, near Braunton. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it was urging holidaymakers and locals...
MILITARY

