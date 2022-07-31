INSIGHT KANSAS: Complexity of life, health exemptions to abortion bans

hayspost.com
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KDHE: Reported COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,722 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 27 to Wednesday August 3, for a total of 841,542 cases. The state reported 7,519 coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 20 to Wednesday July 27. On Wednesday, the state reported...
Kansas constitutional amendment fails
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Sen. Marshall remains dedicated to "protect life at all costs"
WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. – an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies issued a statement on the result of the Value Them both Amendment outcome.
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
WIBW
Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
Former congressman connected to false text about Kan. abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp is behind the false text message about the constitutional amendment that enraged Democrats on Monday, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper traced the unsolicited text messages to a political tech firm called Alliance Forge and identified Huelskamp’s Do Right PAC as the client behind the campaign.
12 KS lawmakers plan to close text messaging 'loophole' for ballot initiatives
Twelve Kansas lawmakers say they will work to close a loophole in state law that does not require campaign text messages for ballot initiatives to disclose who sent them.
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
WIBW
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
KWCH.com
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Hopkins issues statement on winning Republican primary for Kansas Board of Ed
Cathy Hopkins issued the following statement after defeating incumbent Jean Clifford of Garden City in the District 5 Republican primary for the Kansas Board of Education on Tuesday. Hopkins does not face a challenger in the general election. As the books close on the 2022 Kansas Primary for the State...
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
hppr.org
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
