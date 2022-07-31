ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Mabrey's contract with Arizona detailed

 4 days ago
The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft took place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2022 MLB draft was 20 rounds. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello served as a Major League Baseball Network analyst during the first round.

Ten student-athletes on the Vols’ 2022 roster were selected during the MLB draft.

Junior pitcher Will Mabrey was selected in the sixth round by Arizona (No. 168 overall).

The 6-foot, 185-pound Mabrey (2-0) appeared in 29 games in 2022 for the Vols. He recorded 52 strikeouts and a 2.63 ERA in 2022.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline detailed Mabrey signing with Arizona.

“Sixth-rounder Will Mabrey signs for $225k (slot 181 value = $284,200),” Callis announced. “LHP, bullpen standout, 83-85 mph slider with sweep and depth, downhill 90-93 mph fastball to 95, pounds the zone.”

