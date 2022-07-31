Community Cruise highlights latest FHSU tech, buildings

It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO