Community Cruise highlights latest FHSU tech, buildings

Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays
Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
Plans underway for Divine Mercy's 12th Appreciation Banquet
Divine Mercy Radio is gearing up for their 12th annual Appreciation Banquet to be held in Hays on Sept. 10 and in Salina on Sept. 11. The guest speaker is Father Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM, of the Fathers of Mercy, based out of Auburn, Ken.. The banquet in Hays...
FHSU announces 2022 TGOF Community Partner of the Year
Fort Hays State University presented its inaugural Tiger Gear on Friday Community Partner of the Year award to Sunflower Bank. Tiger Gear on Friday is a celebration of the innovative, determined, and caring people that make Tiger Nation unique. TGOF is a partnership involving several on-campus organizations, businesses, and community organizations in the Hays community.
Fundraiser to benefit Hays Public Library Foundation
The Hays Public Library Foundation will host the second annual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hays Public Library. The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring and fun presentation from Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Marci Penner. The evening also will include a raffle.
🥎 Nine from FHSU named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
⚽ Tiger men start 2022 season ranked seventh in Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a run to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year, the Fort Hays State men's soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. This is the second time the Tigers have...
Former Hays Carlos O'Kelly's gets surprising new tenant
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
Highway 183, bypass in Hays among reconstruction bids approved by KDOT
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Former female FHSU instructor appeals ruling in discrimination case
U.S. District Court judge had ruled in favor of FHSU. A former female instructor has filed an appeal in a case against Fort Hays State University that alleges age and sex discrimination. Carolyn Anderson was a temporary instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting at FHSU from 2014...
🎧 LISTEN - Hays Larks vs. Lonestar Kraken at NBC World Series
The Hays Larks play the Lonestar (TX) Kraken at the NBC World Series at Eck Stadium in Wichita. The winner advances to bracket play. The loser is done. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Listen on 96.9, KFIX or click on the link below.
⚾ Larks advance to bracket play at the NBC World Series
WICHITA – Palmer Hutchison homered and Ben McLaughlin hit a three-run double in a key five-run fourth inning and the Hays Larks advance to single-elimination bracket play at the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series after a 6-1 win over the Lonestar (TX) Kraken Monday night at Eck Stadium.
Former Ellis County court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
