Salvation Army offers free fans to those in need thanks to Ace donation

Fundraiser to benefit Hays Public Library Foundation
The Hays Public Library Foundation will host the second annual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hays Public Library. The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring and fun presentation from Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Marci Penner. The evening also will include a raffle.
📷 Duck Derby raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County
• Tiger Lounge: Party for up to 20. Includes dinner and drinks — Johan Language. • Two 2023 Wild West Fest VIP tickets — Roger Michaelis. • Large charcuterie board ($250 Value) — Tina Combs. • Three months of unlimited car washes at Tommy's Express and. $100...
Russell Co. Area Community Foundation gives grant to Smoky Hills PBS
BUNKER HILL – The Russell County Area Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS a grant for $1,000. The grant awarded will support the Smoky Hills PBS’ literacy leadership initiative in Russell County and will support the following:. · Book distribution program that will provide books to children...
Celebrate free National S’mores Day event with Girl Scouts in Hays
Aug. 10 is National S’mores Day, and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland invites the public to a free celebration to create their own delicious s’mores. Families can enjoy free s’mores and hot dogs for National S’mores Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Hays office, 2707 Vine, Suite 8.
Plans underway for Divine Mercy's 12th Appreciation Banquet
Divine Mercy Radio is gearing up for their 12th annual Appreciation Banquet to be held in Hays on Sept. 10 and in Salina on Sept. 11. The guest speaker is Father Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM, of the Fathers of Mercy, based out of Auburn, Ken.. The banquet in Hays...
FHSU announces 2022 TGOF Community Partner of the Year
Fort Hays State University presented its inaugural Tiger Gear on Friday Community Partner of the Year award to Sunflower Bank. Tiger Gear on Friday is a celebration of the innovative, determined, and caring people that make Tiger Nation unique. TGOF is a partnership involving several on-campus organizations, businesses, and community organizations in the Hays community.
Former Hays Carlos O'Kelly's gets surprising new tenant
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
Highway 183, bypass in Hays among reconstruction bids approved by KDOT
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
Hays High teacher named Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year
At an awards ceremony during the Summer Membership meeting of the Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators on July 27, Kelly Ackerman was awarded the 2022 Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year. Mrs. Ackerman is a special education teacher at Hays High School. This recognition is highly deserved because...
Former female FHSU instructor appeals ruling in discrimination case
U.S. District Court judge had ruled in favor of FHSU. A former female instructor has filed an appeal in a case against Fort Hays State University that alleges age and sex discrimination. Carolyn Anderson was a temporary instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting at FHSU from 2014...
Former Ellis County court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
⚾ Larks play at 3pm Thursday at NBC World Series
WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
