Boy, 15, dies in Billericay motorcycle crash

Heartbroken mother pays tribute after boy dies in farmyard accident with tractor
The mother of a three-year-old boy killed in a collision with a tractor on a farm said she is “broken beyond repair.”. Albie Speakman suffered fatal injuries on farmland off Bentley Hall Road in the Tottington area of Bury, Greater Manchester, at about 12.45pm on Saturday July 16. His...
Husband tells how his wife was 'crushed before my eyes' after leaping off 100ft building in bungled bungee jump - as the instructor is jailed four years in Kazakhstan
A ‘free-flying’ extreme sport jump instructor has been jailed for four years after a woman plunged to her death in a 100ft fall in front of her husband. 'My wife was crushed before my eyes,' said Alexander Tkachenko. Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, had been reluctant to make the leap...
Boy, 3, plunges 18 floors to his death after falling through apartment window
A THREE-year-old boy fell to his death from a Chicago highrise last night. According to police, the boy fell out of the window at 7pm. While it is unknown who was with the boy at the time of his death, the windows reportedly open inwards according to a report from CBS.
Girl, two, fights for life after falling into fountain at park when family turned their backs 'for a few seconds'
A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life after falling into a fountain during a family trip to the park. Little Grace Lear disappeared when her family turned their backs 'for a few seconds' and was later found in water by passersby. Hannah, 30, had taken her daughter Grace and...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident
According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
A man was installing solar panels in Plymouth when he heard a girl was missing. Then, he found her.
“If he didn't pick that path and see the missing clothing, we hate to think about what the outcome would have been." A man installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay, a neighborhood in Plymouth, stopped working when he heard an autistic 5-year-old girl had gone missing. Then, he ended up finding her.
Pictured: Teenager, 17, who died in bale-wrapping machine accident at a farm in Devon
A 17-year-old teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Devon has been named by police. Tributes have flooded in for 'beautiful soul' Luke Searle who sustained serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm, in the Plympton area of Plymouth. He was hurt during an incident involving a...
Crowd gathers in mourning for mother, four kids, and their friend who were killed in I-90 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crowd was struck with unimaginable grief at a memorial and balloon release on the city's Far Northwest Side Monday evening.Relatives and friends came together to remember five members of a single family killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. The father of the family was still in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.From cheerleading and football, Oriole Park really was the families' second home. On Monday night, those who know and love the family felt coming to the park was the only thing that felt right.Lauren Dobosz was a devoted cheerleading coach...
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
Firefighters attacked with golf balls as they tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze at nature reserve
Firefighters have been attacked with golf balls while putting out a “deliberate” blaze at a nature reserve. Crews spent more than three hours tackling the fire at Oak Tree Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire on Friday evening. They managed to extinguish it shortly before 10pm and stop it from...
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
Dramatic Ring doorbell footage captures moment stranger saves family’s life by warning them their house is on fire
DRAMATIC Ring doorbell footage captured the incredible moment a stranger saved the lives of a family of 11 by warning them their house was on fire. Haily 'Moss' Strong, 23, heroically raised the alarm in the early hours of July 5 after she spotted the blaze from over a mile away.
Man Likely Attacked By Shark Ends Up Having His Life Saved By It A Week Later
A man who was attacked while swimming in the ocean near sharks was left feeling grateful for his injuries after they ended up saving his life. Massachusetts resident Eugene Finney was visiting his parents in Huntington Beach, California in July 2015 when he decided to take his girlfriend and his two kids to the beach for a day of sunbathing and swimming.
Moment mother, 38, glassed a teacher from her child's school leaving her permanently scarred in drunken brawl outside a bar
This is the moment a mother was caught on camera glassing a teacher from her child’s school in a drunken row outside a seaside bar. Kelly Thomas, 38, was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the shocked teacher, who was left scarred for life, after the judge watched the shocking CCTV images of the attack.
Concert-goer, 32, plunges 40ft to his death after he falls from an escalator while leaving The Weeknd show
A CONCERT-goer has plunged 40 feet to his death after falling from an escalator and suffering major head trauma, police have confirmed. Hugo Sanchez, 32, has been identified as the fan who died shortly after watching The Weeknd perform at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 14. He...
Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
