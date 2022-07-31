Boy, 15, dies in Billericay motorcycle crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crowd was struck with unimaginable grief at a memorial and balloon release on the city's Far Northwest Side Monday evening.Relatives and friends came together to remember five members of a single family killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. The father of the family was still in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.From cheerleading and football, Oriole Park really was the families' second home. On Monday night, those who know and love the family felt coming to the park was the only thing that felt right.Lauren Dobosz was a devoted cheerleading coach...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO