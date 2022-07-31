ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boy, 15, dies in Billericay motorcycle crash

BBC
 4 days ago
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Crowd gathers in mourning for mother, four kids, and their friend who were killed in I-90 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crowd was struck with unimaginable grief at a memorial and balloon release on the city's Far Northwest Side Monday evening.Relatives and friends came together to remember five members of a single family killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. The father of the family was still in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.From cheerleading and football, Oriole Park really was the families' second home. On Monday night, those who know and love the family felt coming to the park was the only thing that felt right.Lauren Dobosz was a devoted cheerleading coach...
CHICAGO, IL

