There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO