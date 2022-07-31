ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect At Large After 39-Year-Old Woman Found Shot, Killed In Mineola

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
140 Old Country Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Tevenet on Pixabay

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at an apartment building on Long Island.

Officers in Mineola responded to a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at 140 Old Country Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police said.

She was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.



