HEAT ALERT; Tracking showers ahead of potential heat wave in New York City

WHAT'S NEW: A beautiful finish to the weekend with clouds increasing tonight. A weak disturbance brings scattered showers on Monday with high humidity.

NEXT: Heat Alert on Tuesday for hot and steamy conditions. Extreme heat could linger into Friday. Record highs possible on Thursday. The record is 100 degrees (1944). Chance of wet weather on Tuesday, Thursday & Friday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says to expect a refreshing end to the weekend with warm temps in the 80s. Hot and humid conditions return this week with the chance of wet weather.

Today: Morning will be mostly sunny and warm. Clouds build in the afternoon. Highs near 86. S wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Lows near 71. S wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Hints of sun, warm and noticeably humid. Chance of spotty showers. Highs near 82. Lows near 73.

Tuesday - HEAT ALERT: Sun and clouds, hot and muggy. Chance of afternoon storms. Highs near 91. Lows near 75.

Wednesday - HEAT ALERT: Still hot, mostly sunny, and not as humid. Highs near 90. Lows near 75.

Thursday - HEAT ALERT: Dangerously hot and steamy. Feels like 100 degrees. Highs near 95. Lows near 78.

Friday - HEAT ALERT: Mostly sunny and very hot and muggy. Chance of storms. Highs near 91. Lows near 76.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, very warm and sticky. Highs near 88. Lows near 74.

