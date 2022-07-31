ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man wanted for attempting to rape woman in Bushwick

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police are looking for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman in Bushwick on Saturday.

The NYPD says the suspect walked behind the woman walking her dog on Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place around 8:30 a.m.

They say the man put the woman in a chokehold and forced her to the ground. The victim was able to break free and the man fled the scene.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old and about 5 feet, 8 inches.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

