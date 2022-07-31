ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Church leader accused of abusing kids in Norwalk faces new charges in Bridgeport

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A church youth leader accused of abusing children in Norwalk is facing new charges in Bridgeport, according to court records.

As News 12 reported, Jean Bernard is accused of sexually abusing two children in Norwalk. Investigators say there may be more victims.

Bernard was arraigned on charges of sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and tampering with a witness.

Both victims told police the abuse happened at the Mont De Oliviers Seventh Day Adventist Church in the men's bathroom or rooms without cameras.

Reports say the abuse began when the victims were about 6 years old.

According to the court system, Bernard is facing new sex assault charges out of Bridgeport.

sag_girl
4d ago

parents need to pay more attention to their children's behavior!! school and churches are not baby sitters

