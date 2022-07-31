Omaha police identify homicide victim, two injured in Sunday shooting

www.ketv.com
You could put a police station on that corner and this would still happen.
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
KETV.com
Omaha police make arrest in July 3 homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say they've made an arrest in a July 3 homicide. Officers responded to an apartment building near Maplewood Blvd and Maple Street on the morning of July 3. Police say they found 58-year-old Rita Hash dead in her apartment. In conjunction with the Douglas...
KETV.com
53-year-old man injured after cutting in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 53-year-old man was injured after a cutting Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 11:18 p.m., officers were called to Immanuel Hospital for reports of a cutting victim arriving at the hospital, authorities said. Officers talked to the victim, identified as Michael Fields, who said...
KETV.com
Speedy crime at Omaha Speedee Mart
A man held up an Omaha convenience store in July and didn’t take long to do it. According to a police report the man came into a Speedee Mart south of 120th and West Center just after 11:30 p.m. July 22. He was pretty straightforward, going to the clerk...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Shooting
Since around 5 a.m., Omaha Police officers and detectives have been on the scene of a shooting at 60th and Spaulding Streets. They are in the early stages of their investigation, marking possible shell casings, but there is a report one person was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in the shooting.
KETV.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near N 107th Plaza and Redick Avenue. One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to law...
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
KETV.com
State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
klkntv.com
Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
York News-Times
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
1011now.com
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Firefighters battle house fire...
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Weekend homicide being investigated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in the 2200 block of Lake Street. It was reported that when officers arrived, they found three separate...
kmaland.com
2 injured after tree falls on vehicles in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were injured and one man hospitalized after a tree fell on two occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Stahl and Madison avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Authorities say a full size tree split near its base and fell across Madison Avenue, landing on two vehicles. Three adults and one juvenile were in one vehicle and were able to exit. One of the occupants sustained minor injuries.
