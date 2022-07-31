10 of the Most Iconic Roles of Kristen Schaal

collider.com
The 10 Best Comedy Shows of All Time, According To IMDb
Is there a better feeling than stumbling upon a new TV series that has direct access to your funny bone? Whether you like your comedy animated, wacky, witty, sarcastic, silly, or even dark, the mountain of content now available means, there's something for everyone. Between historical comedy shows and female-led comedy stories, there are unlimited choices.
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
From ‘Ice Age’ to ‘Anastasia’: 8 Chilly Movies to Help You Cool Off Mentally
Summer is in full swing, and it is hot outside. Of course, there are many ways to beat the heat – whether that’s swimming, loading up on ice cream, or holing up in air-conditioned spaces. But, sometimes, you need a mental respite from the heat as well as physically, and there's no better way than to watch some winter-themed movies that remind us what those faraway cold-weather months used to feel like. These chilly films will cool you off in more ways than one: they not only take place in cold climates but include relaxing, feel-good storylines as well. So take a break from the sweltering sun and look to the following films for an effective foray into some mental refreshment.
'The Boys': How is the Prime Video Series' Ryan Butcher Different From the Comics?
The Boys Season 3 finale heavily teased a change of direction for the show with Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) showing a darker side whilst attending a rally with his father, Homelander, as he smiles at his maniacal dad's decimation of a protester. This arc will definitely be continued in the fourth season, with recent news confirming Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular. However, things were very different for the character in the Dynamite comic book series, and had the show stayed true to its source material, we may never have seen Crovetti on our screens.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
How 'Better Call Saul' Brought Back Walter White and Jesse Pinkman
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Better Call Saul.Since the day Better Call Saul was first announced in 2013, fans have debated whether Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul), our two favorite meth cooks from Breaking Bad, would ever make an appearance in the spinoff. Since then, the prequel series has more than managed to stand on its own two feet, making fans just as invested in the moral decline of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) as they were for the fates of Walt and Jesse years ago. Now, in the third to last episode of the series, the two shows finally intersected in the aptly titled episode "Breaking Bad," written and directed by Thomas Schnauz.
How the Latest 'Westworld' Team-Up Offers Hope for Coexistence
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.From the first season’s climatic host uprising led by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to the current season’s domination of humans led by Dolores-Hale (Tessa Thompson), most of Westworld is narratively and thematically structured around an “us versus them” dynamic between humans and hosts. For the most part, the repeated conflicts between the two species suggest that the two cannot live together harmoniously. While the show offers glimpses of what harmony might look like through select human-host team-ups — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) are perhaps the most significant narratively — no pairing yet demonstrates the hope for coexistence like the latest team-up of Maeve and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau).
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the MTV Classic
The ‘90s were full of pop culture moments, but nothing beats the obnoxious, persistent waves of laughter coming out from Beavis and Butt-Head. Fans of the MTV classic are in for a treat. After the show’s long hiatus since 2011 and a movie in June 2022, the duo is making a TV show return with Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. Created and mainly voiced by Mike Judge, the new series promises the same, can’t-help-but-to-love snarky duo but with different, modern twists. Expect TikTok and Youtube references on the way!
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
Jo Koy Talks ‘Easter Sunday,’ the Importance of Representation, and the Project He’d Love to Make
With director Jay Chandrasekhar’s Easter Sunday arriving in theaters tomorrow, I recently sat down with comedian Jo Koy to talk about making the movie. During the wide-ranging interview, Koy talked about where the idea came from, what it was like being number one on the call sheet, the importance of representation, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the movie, working with Tiffany Haddish, test screenings, and the church scene. In addition, he reveals the project he’d love to make, what someone should watch if you’ve never seen his work, and why he loves performing at the Los Angeles Forum.
How to Watch ‘Bullet Train’: Is the Brad Pitt Action Comedy Streaming or in Theaters?
Set to release this summer, Bullet Train is probably one of the biggest and the most-awaited action movies of 2022. For starters, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are teaming up again, after their last partnership in The Lost City. Plus, the action-comedy comes from director David Leitch, who is known for previously directing Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.
Why Sydney and Tina Have the Most Compelling Relationship in 'The Bear'
The surprise hit of the summer has been FX on Hulu's The Bear, which is about Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) taking over his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Amongst the workers in The Original Beef of Chicago is long-time chef Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), and newcomer Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edbiri), a talented chef who's failed catering business has forced her to move back into her father's place. Out of the gate, the dynamic between Tina and Sydney is established; In the pilot, Sydney asks for help, but Tina doesn't take kindly to the new chef and feels insulted by the fact that Sydney spoke in her native tongue. To the naked eye, it doesn't particularly make much sense why Tina has some disdain for this new girl, but the later episodes give excellent context on why the established chef isn't initially keen on the newcomer.
'Paper Girls': 15 Differences Between the Comics and the Show
2022 is proving to be a great year for '80s kids in bikes — or a terrible year, depending on whether you’re one of those kids or just enjoy watching them fight evil. After Netflix released the long awaited fourth season of its hit show Stranger Things between June and July, Prime Video has just made all eight episodes of its newest sci-fi coming-of-age story Paper Girls available to stream.
‘Joker 2’: Lady Gaga Cast as Harley Quinn in Musical Sequel
With the critical and financial success of Joker in 2019, it comes as no surprise to many that a sequel, titled Joker: Folie A Deux, is now on the way. After a recent announcement for the film's release date, Lady Gaga has officially confirmed her involvement with the film via Twitter.
Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX's Thriller Series 'The Veil'
FX has just announced a new limited series called The Veil that is set to star Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and PGA award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss. No release date for the series has yet been set as the series was just ordered by FX to stream exclusively on Hulu.
From 'True Grit' to 'The Road': 9 Movies Like ‘No Country for Old Men’
A faithful adaptation of the legendary novel by Cormac McCarthy, the neo-Western No Country for Old Men is an Academy Award-winning masterpiece. Many have revered the story for its many existential themes, including the ever-present conflict of good vs. evil and the inevitability of violence. In the film, Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) must defend himself against psychopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) when he takes a briefcase full of cash that Chigurh has been tasked to acquire. If you’re looking for movies similar to the classic that may live up to its morally complex plot, thought-provoking themes, and/or compelling villain, then check out the following list.
'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2' Adds Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer
The Mission Impossible franchise is gearing up to end with a bang. Even though part one is still a ways away from hitting theaters, today fans have gotten some exciting news about Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 2. On Twitter, the film’s director and writer, Christopher McQuarrie, posted two images from the film announcing the casting of Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer.
'Fifteen-Love': Aidan Turner, Ella Lily Hyland to Star in Prime Video's #MeToo Tennis Drama
Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland (Silent Roar) are teaming up as coach and player for Prime Video's new tennis drama Fifteen-Love, according to Variety. It's the first series from the mind of Hania Elkington, and it follows a rising tennis star's relationship with the coach that helped her to the top. Not everything is as it seems on the surface though, as allegations change the dynamic of their union to the public.
