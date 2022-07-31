www.countynewsonline.org
Marsha Ann Lindeman
NOVEMBER 30, 1943 – JULY 29, 2022. Marsha Ann Lindeman, age 78, of Lima, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Marsha was born November 30, 1943. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the LINDEMAN family.
Delbert L Musselman
APRIL 7, 1938 – AUGUST 1, 2022. Delbert L. Musselman age 84, of Union City, Ohio, passed away at 12:39 am Monday, August 1, 2022, at Union City Care Center. Delbert was born April 7, 1938, in Darke County to the late Wilbur J. & Kathryn L. (Wills) Musselman. In addition to his parents, Delbert was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Musselman; and sisters, Wilma Sleppy, Julia Timmons McWhinney and Roberta Neargardner Schieding.
Results of the August primaries for Darke County
In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
Consignment Equipment Auction
What: Trucks, Semis & Semi Trailers, Tractors, Construction Equipment, Ag Equipment, Misc. Small Ag, Combine Heads, Trailers, ATV/XUV’s & Recreational, Vehicles, Mowers, Skidsteers & Attachments, Shop Items.
