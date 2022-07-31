🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing

hutchpost.com
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
Parks increases lead in Reno County Dist. 1 race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of the opening of mail ballots on Wednesday, Randy Parks gained two votes in the Republican primary for Reno County Commission District One. Cris Corey did not gain any votes, so the lead for Parks is now eight votes, with mail in ballots still eligible to come in until Friday and 50 provisional ballots outstanding. The canvass where provisional ballots will be decided upon is August 11 at 9 a.m.
Tractor pull Saturday in Nickerson to benefit the Jones family
NICKERSON, Kan. — An antique tractor pull and raffle will be held Saturday to help raise funds for the family of Trey Jones. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. with registration. The pull begins at 2 p.m. east of the water tower on Nickerson Street. There will also be...
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
Firefighters contract approved Tuesday by Hutch City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new 2023 contract agreement with the local union representing its firefighters during Tuesday’s agenda session. "We had one formal meeting with them on July 1st and were able to come to a tentative agreement right away," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "The local membership voted on the contract on the 14th, which passed."
Wichitans wait in line late to vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the polls begin to close on election night, several polling locations worked overtime for Wichitans waiting to vote. The polls closed at 7 p.m., but those in line before 7 p.m. were still eligible to vote. Officials say a lack of staffing, as well as technical problems, caused the delays. […]
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
Haven USD 312 enrollment begins Thursday
HAVEN, Kan. — Open enrollment is set for Thursday and Friday for Haven USD 312. Enrollment is Thursday, from noon until 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Enrollment will be at the school the student will attend. Free and reduced lunch applications and transportation forms are available online at havenschools.com or at the school during in person enrollment.
Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.
Reno Co. man hospitalized after motorcycle rear-ends car
RENO COUNTY—A Turon man was injured in an accident just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 36-year-old Brian Leon Epp of Turon was eastbound on U.S. 50 at Broadacres when the motorcycle struck the right rear of a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Kaitlin Brooke Miller of Hutchinson who was slowing to turn South onto Broadacres Road.
Haven City Council approves pool project
HAVEN, Kan. — While legal action between the city of Haven and a contractor hired to renovate the city swimming pool remains in the court system, the Haven City Council did decide to move forward with getting the pool back open for next year. During Monday’s city council meeting,...
Stakeholders would like to see new City Manager have ongoing training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is getting ready to work in earnest on the permanent City Manager search. Consultant Art Davis with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP met with several stakeholder groups and with the council on Monday and the groups want to see some ongoing training.
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Dole VA Medical Center fully operational after power outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is fully operational Wednesday after a Tuesday power outage that caused outpatient appointments to be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled for the next available date. Commercial power was restored to most buildings on the campus late Tuesday afternoon, but some areas of the facility remained on emergency power until shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
