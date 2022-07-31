Competing for a starting job, Saints OL James Hurst is focusing only on left tackle

Dom Capers tells a great story about Sam Mills. When Capers became head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 1995, one of the first people he signed was Mills, who he knew from their time together with the New Orleans Saints. The expansion Panthers weren't very good in Year 1, and Capers asked Mills to play on special teams. It was a big “ask.” At the time, Mills was in his mid-30s, an accomplished veteran with multiple Pro Bowls on his resume. But Mills, ever the team player, readily agreed to the assignment.

