I visited Vail, one of the US' most famous ski towns, in the summer. Here's what it was like without winter crowds and sky-high hotel prices.

I spent time exploring Vail's different villages. Molly O'Brien

I've wanted to visit Vail for years. In June, I finally went.

Vail has been on my bucket list since I watched Rachel Green ( Jennifer Aniston ) talk about visiting the Colorado town on " Friends ." In June, I decided to experience it for myself.

Instead of flying from Los Angeles International Airport directly to Vail's Eagle County Regional Airport, I booked a less expensive route. So, I flew to Denver International Airport and drove two-and-a-half hours west in a rental car.

If I'd arrived in Denver earlier, I would've skipped the rental car and taken the Vail Airport Shuttle , which would've dropped me off right in town. Unfortunately, I landed too late.

By the time I approached the base of Vail Mountain, I'd climbed to an elevation of about 8,150 feet, and I definitely felt the change in altitude.

There's direct access to a gondola from Vail Village. Molly O'Brien

Visiting Vail in the summer allowed me to avoid the winter crowds and sky-high hotel prices.

Vail is internationally renowned for its winter sports , so it isn't surprising that ski and snowboard season (December to March) is the most popular time to visit. However, the town has year-round appeal.

Vail has around 4,800 full-time residents , and it was nowhere near empty when I visited in June. Plus, hotel prices soar in the winter, and they were slightly lower in the summer months.

There were so many hiking trails close to where I stayed in Lionshead. Molly O'Brien

The temperature never surpassed 80 degrees Fahrenheit, which was perfect for outdoor activities.

During my trip, the temperature remained between 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. I'm happy to report that there was also barely any humidity.

There was some thunder in the afternoons , but the locals I met said brief storms aren't uncommon in the summer season. Luckily, the weather didn't get in the way of any activities or experiences.

Vail's villages were all walkable and bikable. Plus, there was a free shuttle to transport people between them. Molly O'Brien

The architecture in Vail reminded me of charming European towns.

Before I got to Vail, I had no idea that the town has separate villages. I spent most of my time in Lionshead Village but also explored Vail Village and Golden Peak.

When I walked through the area's Bavarian-inspired architecture , I felt like I was stepping into a German fairy tale.

Vail's atmosphere is reminiscent of a quaint European village, and I got to experience it without the hassle or steep expense that often comes with international travel.

The architecture in Vail reminded me of European buildings. Molly O'Brien

There was no need for a car. Instead, I walked, biked, and took the free bus.

Once I arrived in Vail, I didn't need a car.

The villages are within walking distance of each other, and there are dozens of pedestrian-friendly streets . Bikes are also a popular mode of transportation. Visitors can rent them by the hour or by the day, and some hotels reserve them for their guests.

If tourists grow tired of walking or biking, they can take the town's free, year-round bus service to travel outside of the village area.

There was a bus stop across the street from my hotel in Lionshead, so I took the shuttle to get to a dinner reservation at Vail Village. Even though I wasn't very familiar with the area, the bus was easy to navigate.

Biking along the river was an inexpensive and fun way to see Vail. Molly O'Brien

Vail is a dream destination for hikers and adventurous travelers.

Because the weather was so pleasant throughout my trip, I had plenty of opportunities to hike , climb, and explore the various villages.

I embarked on the Berrypicker Trail , a steep but well-marked hiking route that began in Lionshead and took me up to the Eagle Bahn Gondola. For hikers seeking a less strenuous option, I recommend the guided llama lunch hike .

Biking is also a huge part of Vail's summer culture. Visitors can bike along the water on the flat Gore Creek Recreation Trail, or they can mountain bike.

Whether tourists are hikers, bikers, or gondola riders, they should check out the Epic Discovery at Adventure Ridge at the top of Vail Mountain. There, tourists can enjoy the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, a climbing wall, and a bungee trampoline.

Be warned that the sun is stronger and the air is thinner at such a high altitude. Sunscreen and water are your best friends on the mountain.

I went to an art fair, a farmers' market, and a beer festival during my trip. Molly O'Brien

Even if tourists aren't outdoorsy, they can still find exciting experiences in the mountain town.

Vail is packed with adventure, but more laid-back travelers can entertain themselves off the mountain by shopping, dining at delicious restaurants, and going on wine tastings .

During my trip, I went to the Vail Craft Beer Classic , a three-day beer festival. Tickets were around $50 per day, and the price included unlimited tastings and beer glasses that I could bring home as souvenirs.

I also wandered around the Vail Farmers' Market and Art Show , and it was one of the most impressive farmers' markets I've ever seen.

Popping up on Sundays between June and October, the seasonal event takes over Vail. Streets are blocked off to create pedestrian-only spaces, and everyone in town seems to be there buying fresh produce and baked goods.

The fondue was a must-order at Alpenrose. Molly O'Brien

Even without the après-ski crowds, restaurants were still busy in the summer.

The ski crowds obviously weren't out and about in June, but Vail's restaurants were still buzzing. I recommend making reservations if you're dining in the villages, regardless of when you're planning on sitting down for your meal.

On my first night in Vail, I ate at Alpenrose , which seemed to be the center of Vail Village's action. The Austrian-German restaurant is a cute, locally owned spot with great people-watching, tasty food, and must-try fondue.

I also made it to Margie's Haas , the upscale restaurant at The Hythe Hotel . This spot is on the pricier side, so I recommend saving it for a special occasion or date night instead of a family dinner or casual get-together.

I didn't find a ton of breweries when I was walking around the villages, but there were bars where I could grab a drink and take in the scenery. One of my favorites was the Vail Village Tap Room , which is located right in the main square.

People definitely went out at night, but the town's nightlife scene seemed more mellow in the summer compared to the winter's famous après-ski parties.

There was a firepit at the Hythe Hotel. Molly O'Brien

Vail felt more upscale than a lot of other Colorado ski towns, but it wasn't unapproachable or intimidating.

I was aware of Vail's reputation as a fancy town before I arrived. As expected, I came across a fair share of upscale boutiques and eateries.

However, I could still enjoy the destination without shelling out a ton of cash . Activities like cycling along the river and going for hikes didn't break the bank.

I noticed that people dress up more than they do in other towns I've visited in Colorado.

In Grand Junction, Denver, or Boulder, I spotted flannels and jeans everywhere I looked. In Vail, I saw people sporting a wide range of attire, from bachelorette parties in nice dresses next to couples donning athleisure.

At restaurants, I felt slightly underdressed in a flannel and jeans, but I wasn't completely uncomfortable.

The view from the top of Eagle Bahn Gondola was gorgeous. Molly O'Brien

Next time I visit Vail, I'm going to stay even longer.

Vail was everything I hoped it would be. I loved visiting in June because I could hike up the mountain in warm (but not hot) weather. After having such a successful first trip , I'd love to return in the spring, fall, or winter.

I imagined Vail being a lot fancier and buttoned-up, but I was pleasantly surprised by its warm, approachable atmosphere.

The next time I visit, I'll stay even longer and spend more time getting to know the different villages.