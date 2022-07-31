West Michigan native and piano whiz Holly Bowling soars in national jam-band scene

localspins.com
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
$1.28B jackpot sparks Mega Millions fever in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — So many people were dreaming of rich and famous lifestyles if they won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, the second largest in the game’s history. Some dream lifestyles included a $229 million penthouse on Park Avenue or billionaires’ row or a multi-million dollar yacht docked in Battery Park. […]
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million
What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
howafrica.com
Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
Lawsuit seeks to end NYC's outdoor dining program
A group of 35 residents on Friday sued New York City to force an end to the outdoor dining program it implemented in June 2020 to alleviate the COVID risks of indoor dining.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Mega Millions: Lottery excitement grows after $1 million ticket sold in the Bronx
On Saturday morning, the New York Lottery announced a Mega Millions ticket worth over a million dollars was sold at the New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham.
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
Mega Millions sees 4 $1 million tickets in New York, New Jersey
GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Even though no one won the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing, there were four lucky tickets worth $1 million each sold in New York and New Jersey, including one in the Graniteville section of Staten Island. One player who purchased their ticket at a convenience store […]
chautauquatoday.com
One Jackpot Winner in $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Drawing
Friday night's Mega Millions drawing produced one winner that will take home a jackpot of $1.34 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Meanwhile, the drawing also produced six tickets worth $2 million apiece and 20 tickets worth $1 million apiece. The New York Lottery reports that one of the $1 million tickets was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14.
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead holds first Sunday service following armed robbery
Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the incident inside Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.
Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC
NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday.
N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years
Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
FOXBusiness
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
Police: Multiple shootings in Brooklyn Friday night; victims in stable condition
Police say there were multiple shootings in Brooklyn late Friday night.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MEDICAL EMERGENCY AT LIBRARY
Emergency personnel are on route to a report of a medical emergency at the Lacey branch of the Ocean County library. No additional information is available at this time.
