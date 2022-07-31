www.fox5atlanta.com
Cherri Ashton
4d ago
Thank you officers for your service and putting your lives on the line to protect others. God bless you!
Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses.
Sleeping teenager shot by gunman at SE Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - An injured 19-year-old Atlanta man has been rushed to the hospital after a gunman fired shots into his bedroom. Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 2:20 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police...
Mom, Daughter Found Dead in Home—Suspect Shot Dead by Deputies
A man making "aggressive movements" with a knife was shot dead in Buford, Georgia, shortly before police found the bodies of two women.
Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say
ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
Second arrest in deadly carjacking attempt at Norcross QT
Gwinnett County police say a second man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a beloved coach who was murdered while pumping air into his tires at a QuikTrip in Norcross. Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker are both in custody as investigators continue to search for the third suspect.
Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Several police officers helped children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school. Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade and his daughter on her first day of high school.
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication. Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since. Prayer was last seen...
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
Search for gunman who shot 2-year-old boy
Atlanta police said the gunman who fired into a car in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood on Wednesday was targeting its occupants. The shooting left a toddler, who was buckled in the backseat of the car, in critical condition.
Metro Atlanta street racing persists despite attempted crackdowns
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta police departments are trying to crack down on dangerous street racers, but some criminals are still finding ways to shut down intersections. One driver was trapped in the chaos Sunday evening in DeKalb County and recorded video of what she saw happening. Nicole Anderson's...
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
Firefighters pull 2 from burning southwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Firefighters pulled two people from a burning southwest Atlanta home on Wednesday evening. Crews arrived just after 8:45 p.m. to a home located in the 2400 block of Colorado Trail. Firefighters were told at least two people were still trapped inside the house. Fire crews entered the burning...
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
Woman charged with snatching French Bulldog puppy, attempting to steal another dog
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police arrested a woman accused of stealing a French Bulldog puppy and attempting to steal another dog during sales. Police said Renae Tolbert is charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempt to robbery for allegedly trying to steal dogs from two different people.
Roswell firefighter faces charges after pedestrian death
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell firefighter is accused of fatally hitting a jogger with his truck July 13. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred just steps away from Fire Station 4 at Old Alabama Road and Market Boulevard. The victim is 59-year-old Bonnie Lynn Abraham-Mikami, of Roswell, who her family says enjoyed daily morning jogs in the city.
88-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint, tied up in her own home
BROOKHAVEN, Ga - Brookhaven police said an armed man forced his way into an 88-year-old woman's home on Tuesday around noon. Investigators said the man demanded she hand over cash, debit cards, and PIN. He then made her go to a bedroom where he tied her up. "She was bound...
Number of homicides in Atlanta 2022 | 11Alive Investigates
Atlanta's total number of reported homicides jumped 60% from 2019 to 2020 -- then again just slightly last year. In 2022, the city is outpacing last year's numbers.
Comments / 8