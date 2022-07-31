Next town cleanup day on the horizon

sungazette.news
Vienna finalizes street-renaming effort with new signage
Vienna officials have replaced street signs on the former Wade Hampton Drive with new ones reading “Liberty Lane.”. The switch was done in early July “with little fanfare” (as requested by residents), town officials said in the government’s monthly newsletter. The short street was known until...
Letter: MCA is in good hands under current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
Fairfax History, 8/4/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Miss Mary Wills, the first female bus driver for Arnold Bus Lines, said “I love it” when asked how she liked the job. •• Penney’s has autumn wool suits on sale for $29.75. August 4,...
Fairfax puts in its request for transportation funding
The Fairfax County government has submitted six roadway projects for potential funding under the “Smart Scale” program of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). The Board of Supervisors on July 19 endorsed the projects to meet the Aug. 1 application deadline. The roadway initiatives – listed in order of priority, along with the amount of Smart Scale funding sought – include:
Cash totals modest so far in School Board race
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
Judge’s signature puts Arlington bond referendums on ballot
With the stroke of a pen, Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. has authorized the placement of a half-billion dollars in bond referendums on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot. Newman on Aug. 2 formally approved the request of County Board members for a six-item package that will be sent...
Vienna OKs business licenses, notes milestone anniversaries
The Vienna town government recent approved license for the following local businesses:. Arch and Beauty Studio (beauty salon), 226 Maple Ave., W.; Bea’s Party Rentals (party rentals), 1213 Ware St., S.W.; Julie Simser (massage therapy), 370 Maple Ave., W.; Nouma LLC (consultant), 310 George St., S.W.; and Vienna Matclub (non-profit), 228 Dominion Road, N.E.
Historical Society to zero in on ‘Jewish Arlington’
The Arlington Historical Society will host a program on “Jewish Arlington: 1900-1940” both online and in person on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Speaker Jessica Kaplan will share her research about Jewish merchants, families and community-builders in the county. “Like other immigrant groups, Jews faced special difficulties...
Options weighed for plastic-bag-tax moolah
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
Fairfax’s Foust opts against 2023 re-election bid
Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) announced Aug. 2 that he will not seek a fifth four-year term in 2023. “I will have much more to say about this when we get closer to the end of my term,” Foust said in a statement delivered during the Board of Supervisors’ only August meeting.
Advocacy organization touts health benefits of the arts
The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts has released a revised one-stop library database of 100 study links giving evidence of the health benefits of the arts for every community sector and providing the scientific evidence. The database is broken down into five community sectors (Medically Disabled, Physically Disabled, Seniors, Students/Children...
Editor’s Notebook: Everybody into the pool!
By the end of today, if all goes as planned, my longer-than-expected (thanks, supply-chain issues and local real-estate market crapping out on me!), 8.5-month renovation-cum-sale of the Shirlington condo that has been my abode for the past two decades will be in the hands of another, and I’ll have a nice chunk of change from which to plot my next move.
Arlington to get its share from Va. opioid settlement
It’s not a princely sum, but cash is cash and the Arlington County government is set to receive its share of a new payment based on a legal settlement with a number of opioid distributors. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) announced July 29 that payments were heading out...
Editorial: Civil libertarians, keep your eye on this
There are two sides to every coin, and there are legitimate reasons why the Fairfax County government is on the hunt for federal cash to expand its efforts to, as staff wrote in a memo to supervisors, “identify and divert individuals who may be at risk to radicalize or mobilize to violence prior to any encounters with law enforcement.”
Editorial: Audit lays bare shortcomings of ‘virtual-learning’ effort
There wasn’t much doubt that the Arlington school system’s effort, for the 2021-22 school year, of offering “virtual” education for students who were unable or unwilling to go back into classrooms was a wreck. Even School Board members admitted it, although their candor doesn’t ameliorate the...
Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons
Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
Vienna Youth Players uproariously storm the castle in ‘Shrek’
Summer is the perfect time for lighthearted, fun theatrical productions and Vienna Youth Players’ “Shrek: The Musical” fits the bill beautifully. The show’s two-plus hours flow by quickly, punctuated by plenty of laughs and clever song lyrics. The play, featuring music by Janine Tesori and book...
Two Vienna swim teams win sportsmanship awards
Vienna Woods in Division 3 and the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators of Division 4 each received Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship award for the 2022 summer season. The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards...
